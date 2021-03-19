WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram services down for users: Report
Facebook Inc said on Friday its services were being affected by a number of issues, after nearly a million people across the world reported problems with its photo-sharing app Instagram.
"Multiple teams are working on it (the outage), and we'll update you when we can," Facebook's gaming unit said in a tweet.
Several users took to Twitter to complain about the outage, with #whatsappoutage trending in many countries, including India.
Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed there were nearly 1 million incidents of people reporting issues with Instagram, while nearly 20,000 users posted about problems with WhatsApp on the website.
Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outages might be affecting a larger number of users.
