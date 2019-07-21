Audiences keep the magic of theatre alive: Shernaz Patel

Known for her roles in films such as Black (2005), Guzaarish (2010) and Rockstar (2011) among others, actor Shernaz Patel is also a well-known name in the theatre circle. She is the artistic director of a theatre initiative, Aadyam, which has produced several world-class plays, including Twelve Angry Jurors and The Hounds of Baskerville.

Talking about being on stage, Shernaz says that it is the live medium keeps her going. “Theatre is a live medium. So, the joy of performing live is what makes people take up theatres. The experience is always different which keeps it exciting all the time. Every show is new,” she adds.

Coming from a family of theatre actors, Shernaz has seen a lot of changes in the city’s theatre scene over the years. She says that it is the audiences, who come to watch a play, keep the magic of theatres alive.

“The theatre scene in the city is vibrant, diverse and it’s driving. We have got so many different languages performing simultaneously. There are small shows happening in small alternative venues along with big-budget shows. You have musicals nowadays and a lot of experimental plays with younger groups as well. People are experimenting with the form with language, style, genres and the best part is that audiences are coming. And each genre, each style has its dedicated audience. There are people, who still want to go out on a weekend to watch live entertainment and I think that’s fantastic. A great time to be in theatres for sure,” she concludes.

Jul 21, 2019