Delhi Assembly election 2020 in numbers

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 17:06 IST

The Election Commission on Monday said that elections in Delhi will be held on February 8, 2020, in single phase. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.

The dates were announced by Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora at a press conference in New Delhi on Monday.

CEC Arora also said that a total of 1,46,92,136 voters can exercise their franchise in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections at 13,750 polling stations.

Giving details about the poll preparedness of Election Commission, the Chief Election Commissioner said that 90,000 officials will be deployed on poll duty for completing the election process successfully.

The key contest in Delhi is between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, BJP and Congress.

In 2015 assembly polls, AAP won 67 of 70 seats while the BJP could win only three. Congress, which was in power for 15 years in Delhi between 1998 to 2013, failed to get any seat.

The Delhi Assembly has 70 seats and the tenure of current one is ending on February 22.