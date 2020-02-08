Delhi Assembly elections: Congress candidate Alka Lamba tries to slap AAP worker outside polling booth

assembly-elections

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 12:18 IST

A scuffle broke out between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress workers outside a polling booth in Majnu ka Teela in north Delhi. Congress candidate Alka Lamba slapped an AAP worker after he tried to interrupt her during a media interaction.

Lamba is Congress candidate from Chandni Chowk constituency and is up against Prahlad Singh Sahni of AAP and BJP’s Suman Gupta.

A video recording shows Lamba speaking to mediapersons outside a polling booth, and an AAP volunteer interrupting her. The Congress candidate tried to ignore the young man, but he continued speaking. Miffed, Lamba immediately rushed towards him and tried to slap him but missed.

She said the volunteer made objectionable comments about her son.

The policeman present outsude the polling booth intervened, surrounded the AAP volunteer and took him away from the spot. But Lamba followed and demanded an FIR be registered against him.

The police, however, said no compliant was registered as the issue was resolved.

“The AAP volunteer was apparently protesting that Lamba was giving byte to media,” said Additional DCP, North, Dinesh Kumar Gupta.

Kumar Vishvas, who stepped away from the Aam Aadmi Party that he had co-founded after a bitter parting with Arvind Kejriwal, tweeted in support of Lamba. “By making indecent remark against his former colleague and MLA and her son, the volunteer has shown his master’s true colours. Alka Lamba is a warrior, her victory is her self respect,” Vishwas said on Twitter in Hindi.

अपनी पूर्व साथी और विधायक पर अश्लील टिप्पणी करके व उसके बेटे के बारे में निहायत ग़लीज़ बात कहकर आत्ममुग्ध बौने के पालित चिंटू ने अपने आका की ही औक़ात दिखाई है ! @LambaAlka योद्धा है ! उसकी विजय उसका स्वाभिमान है ! 👍 — Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) February 8, 2020

Lamba, 44, who is seeking a re-election from Chandni Chowk for the Congress, was Delhi university Students’ Union (DUSU) president at the age of 19 in 1995-96 as a NSUI candidate.

Lamba was in news when she joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 2014 after spending 20 years with the Congress. But she snapped ties with Kejriwal’s party after disagreements. She was elected as an MLA from Chandni Chowk on an AAP ticket in 2015. She has a BSc degree in Chemistry from DU’s Dyal Singh College. She had later joined Bundelkhand University in Uttar Pradesh.

Her successor to the DUSU top post, Rekha Gupta, said people in her constituency still know her as a “DU leader”.