Haryana Assembly Election 2019: Steps to check your name in voters’ list

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 13:52 IST

The Haryana assembly election 2019 will be held on Monday, October 21 as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will look to repeat its performance and realise its target of bagging over 75 seats.

There are 90 assembly constituencies, of which 17 are reserved for the Scheduled Castes, which will go to polls in Haryana.

There are 18.2 million voters in Haryana and the number of polling stations in the northern state has been increased from 16,244 five years ago to 19,425 in 2019.

The BJP will be contesting in Haryana alone with the party banking on the clean image of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and the development works done by his government.

It had won 47 assembly seats in Haryana in 2014 and for the first time formed the government on its own since the state was carved out of Punjab on November 1, 1966.

The Congress, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) are the major opposition parties in the state.

The results for the Haryana assembly election 2019 will be announced on October 24.

Here is how you can check your name in the voters’ list for the Haryana assembly election 2019:

1. Visit the website of the chief electoral officer at https://ceoharyana.gov.in/. You will have to hover your mouse over “Voter Corner”—the fourth option on the left bar. You will see “Check Your Name in Voter List” as the third option.

2. A separate page will open as you click on it. You can look for your name on the website by details or by voter ID

3. If you want to check your name in the list “By Details”, click on the checkbox against it.

4. You will have to fill in the following details:

District name

Assembly constituency name

Name

Relation Name

Age

Gender

5. Choose and fill the details asked for and click on “Search”

6. In case, your name is not on the list, you will be prompted to fill Form 6 or it will show you the details

7. If you choose to check your name in the list “By Voter ID”, you have to fill in your voter card number

8. Fill the details and click on “Search”

9. If you do not find your name on the list, you will be prompted to fill Form 6 or it will show you the details.

