e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 24, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 24, 2019

Maharashtra

  • 288 / 288
  • Majority Mark 145
Party Wins/Leads 2014*
BJP+ 181 185
Cong+ 88 83
Others 19 20

*Shiv Sena and BJP fought 2014 Assembly election separately.

*Congress and NCP fought 2014 Assembly election separately.

Haryana

  • 90 / 90
  • Majority Mark 46
Party Wins/Leads 2014
BJP 43 47
Cong 33 15
Others 14 28
LIVE

Live #ElectionsWithHT: Latest updates, sharpest analysis and more

SOURCE: CVOTER

Maharashtra assembly election 2019: Seeking 7th term from Baramati, Pawar’s nephew Ajit leads in initial trends

The 60-year-old Ajit Pawar had won by a margin of 90,000 votes over Prabhakar Gawade of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the last assembly election in 2014 in the assembly segment in the state’s Pune district.

assembly-elections Updated: Oct 24, 2019 09:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar is contesting from Baramati constituency.
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar is contesting from Baramati constituency.(HT file photo)
         

Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar’s nephew and number two in his Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), who is seeking a seventh term from the Baramati assembly constituency this year, is leading in the initial voting trends, according to data provided by CVoter.

The 60-year-old Ajit won by a margin of 90,000 votes over Prabhakar Gawade of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the last assembly election in 2014 in the assembly segment in the state’s Pune district.

Follow assembly election result live updates here

This year the ruling BJP fielded Gopichand Padalkar, a leader of Dhangar community that has a significant presence in Baramati, against the senior NCP leader in the Maharastra assembly election held on Monday. Gopichand Padalkar’s Dhangar community is only second to the Pawars’ Marathas in numbers.

Follow Maharashtra assembly election live updates here

The reason behind the BJP’s decision to ‘import’ a leader like Padalkar into the five-decade-old Pawar bastion lies in his caste and the ruling party’s inability to groom a strong local leader.

And for Ajit Pawar, it is not simply about winning from Baramati, a prominent constituency in the sugar belt of western Maharashtra, but the margin by which that is achieved.

“I don’t want to sound overconfident, but I can give it in writing that my winning margin this time will be over one lakh votes,” Ajit Pawar had said at a press conference.

Catch live assembly results here

Just days after the assembly elections were announced, the Enforcement Directorate had named Ajit and Sharad Pawar in relation to an alleged loan fraud in the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank.

Ajit had submitted his resignation as the Baramati MLA, citing the case against his uncle Sharad Pawar.

His party agitated against chief minister Devendra Fadnavis government and the BJP for filing the case in an attempt to galvanise its cadre ahead of Maharashtra assembly polls.

“After his recent resignation episode, Ajit’s popularity has gone up,” Amit Rajwanshi, a local journalist, had said while speaking to HT earlier.

The confidence of the Pawar family was evident in the party’s election campaign as well.

Ajit Pawar campaigned for only one day on the last day of the campaign and Sharad Pawar also chipped in.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and the chief of the BJP’s state unit Chandrakant Patil campaigned for Gopichand Padalkar, who joined the BJP from the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) last month. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had held a rally in Baramati against Ajit Pawar in the 2014 Assembly polls.

Baramati, for many, is a shining example of development, with a rich network of co-operatives and sugar, automobile and dairy industries despite being drought-prone. The Pawar bastion also boasts a chain of educational institutes.

And the BJP tried to dent the NCP’s development claims by highlighting water scarcity and bad condition of roads in the Baramati assembly segment.

Whether Gopichand Padalkar will be able to do the job will be clear soon.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 09:07 IST

tags
top news
LIVE|BJP set to retain Maharashtra, leads in Haryana; Cong down but not out
LIVE|BJP set to retain Maharashtra, leads in Haryana; Cong down but not out
LIVE| BJP-Sena alliance set to retain power in Maharashtra
LIVE| BJP-Sena alliance set to retain power in Maharashtra
BJP ahead but JJP’s Dushyant Chautala sees ‘signs of change’ in Haryana
BJP ahead but JJP’s Dushyant Chautala sees ‘signs of change’ in Haryana
Donald Trump lifts Turkey sanctions, quits ‘blood-stained’ Syria
Donald Trump lifts Turkey sanctions, quits ‘blood-stained’ Syria
Profile of BCCI office bearers - ‘All the President’s Men’
Profile of BCCI office bearers - ‘All the President’s Men’
Maharashtra BJP makes ‘victory’ preparations, places order for 5000 laddus
Maharashtra BJP makes ‘victory’ preparations, places order for 5000 laddus
Raids find tax fraud of Rs 1K-crore by e-governance service provider Alankit group
Raids find tax fraud of Rs 1K-crore by e-governance service provider Alankit group
Manju Warrier files case against Odiyan director Sreekumar Menon
Manju Warrier files case against Odiyan director Sreekumar Menon
trending topics
Haryana Assembly Election ResultMaharashtra Election ResultAssembly Election Results 2019 Live UpdatesHaryana Assembly Election Result 2019 Live UpdatesMaharashtra Assembly Election Result 2019 Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News