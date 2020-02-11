AAP candidate Gulab Singh leads in Matiala
Delhi assembly election results 2020 latest update: Counting of votes is underway at Matiala Assembly seat. Congress candidate Sumesh Shokeen is contesting against AAP candidate Gulab Singh and Rajesh Gehlot of the BJP. Stay here for round-wise vote counting updates.assembly-elections Updated: Feb 11, 2020 08:52 IST
Matiala is a suburban assembly seat that comes under the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes is underway. The constituency has around 3,47,346 eligible voters in this constituency. Gulab Singh is contesting from the Aam Aadmi Party against Sumesh Shokeen of Indian National Congress and Rajesh Gehlot of the BJP. Gulab Singh had won the seat in 2015. The candidates who contested in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from Matiala seats are:
Gulab Singh -- AAP
Sumesh Shokeen -- INC
ALSO READ: Delhi Election Results 2020 Live Updates: Counting of votes to begin at 8am, Arvind Kejriwal eyes 3rd term
Rajesh Gehlot -- BJP
According to early trends, AAP candidate Gulab Singh is leading in Matiala.
Get Latest Updates, Top News on Delhi Assembly Election on Hindustan Times.