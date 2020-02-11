AAP candidate Gulab Singh leads in Matiala

assembly-elections

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 08:52 IST

Matiala is a suburban assembly seat that comes under the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes is underway. The constituency has around 3,47,346 eligible voters in this constituency. Gulab Singh is contesting from the Aam Aadmi Party against Sumesh Shokeen of Indian National Congress and Rajesh Gehlot of the BJP. Gulab Singh had won the seat in 2015. The candidates who contested in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from Matiala seats are:

Gulab Singh -- AAP

Sumesh Shokeen -- INC

Rajesh Gehlot -- BJP

According to early trends, AAP candidate Gulab Singh is leading in Matiala.