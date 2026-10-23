Aries Horoscope Today, October 23, 2026: A truly much quieter approach can help you restore balance and clear focus

Keep your plans sociable, but leave yourself room to step back from an overcrowded schedule. The day begins with the Moon in Aquarius in your eleventh house, making team discussions, community errands, and catching up with friends worth your attention. A useful exchange may help you identify which goal deserves your effort, even if it does not produce immediate results. Later in the afternoon, the Moon moves into Pisces in your twelfth house, shifting the focus toward privacy, unfinished chores, and conserving energy. Avoid promising an evening visit simply because you feel outgoing in the morning. Jupiter in Cancer, your fourth house, is exalted and supports thoughtful attention to home and study, while domestic responsibilities and costs still require consideration. If relatives visit or someone needs a quiet place to work, offer what you can manage without rearranging everything. A comfortable home atmosphere matters more than an elaborate welcome. You may feel better once you simplify your plans instead of trying to maintain the day's earlier momentum.
Aries Love Horoscope Today
Affection may show through everyday acts of consideration, such as remembering a preference, sharing a household task, or giving someone time to rest. Ask your partner about their schedule before suggesting dinner, shopping, or a family visit. Venus in Libra, your seventh house, is retrograde in its own sign, encouraging you to review shared preferences rather than assume that an old arrangement still suits you both. Singles may enjoy an easy conversation without needing to make an immediate decision about attraction. As your desire for company eases later, explain your need for quiet instead of suddenly becoming unavailable. Family members are more likely to understand a clear request than a distracted response.
Aries Career Horoscope Today
Use the earlier part of the day for tasks that benefit from teamwork, such as comparing approaches, collecting feedback, or confirming that everyone understands the same instructions. Make your contribution specific enough for others to act on. Rahu in Aquarius, your eleventh house, and Ketu in Leo, your fifth house, are retrograde, highlighting the balance between pursuing a group's ambitious target and protecting the quality of your own thinking. Avoid agreeing to a presentation idea simply because it sounds impressive. Students can compare notes before attempting questions independently. Later, editing, filing, and quiet revision may suit you better than another discussion. Leave clear instructions before stepping away from messages.
Aries Money Horoscope Today
An investment deserves careful research rather than enthusiasm borrowed from a confident friend. Check how easily you can access your money, review any charges, and consider how a proposed commitment would affect your emergency savings. Saturn in Pisces, your twelfth house, is retrograde during the first phase of Sade Sati, a significant longer-term period that calls for sensible limits around spending, rest, and unfinished obligations. Today, review recurring subscriptions or an overlooked expense instead of making a dramatic financial change. Hosting costs can also rise through small additions. Decide what you can comfortably afford before placing an order, and make sure your essential expenses remain covered.
Aries Health Horoscope Today
Your energy may not match your early willingness to say yes to everything. Leave some space between commuting, household responsibilities, and social plans so that one delay does not disrupt the rest of your day. Eat before exhaustion makes it harder to choose sensibly, and keep water nearby while travelling. A quieter evening, gentle stretching, or a short walk may help you unwind. Avoid turning rest into another task that must be completed perfectly. Reducing stimulation may be more useful than pushing yourself through additional chores.
Tip for the Day: Make useful connections early, then protect some quiet time for yourself.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More