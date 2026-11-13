Capricorn Horoscope Today, November 13, 2026: Watch unnecessary spending as expenses exceed income

Your spouse may be difficult to talk to today, while expenditure will exceed income and occupy your thoughts. Domestic exchanges will feel more sensitive when you are tired or preoccupied with money. The day will have a private rhythm, with less appetite for being available to everyone. The Moon in Sagittarius in your twelfth house all day brings expenses and tiredness, along with a wish to be alone. An early night helps. You will notice how much attention everyday obligations demand, and personal space will become important. Watch unnecessary expenditure, because letting it build may bring a financial crisis. A quiet evening at home will appeal more than another commitment, especially after a demanding conversation.
Capricorn Love Horoscope Today
Relations with your spouse may be bitter, and an argument may affect the atmosphere throughout the home. You will feel inclined to withdraw when an exchange becomes difficult, even while a household concern stays on your mind. A younger brother or sister might try to act against your interests, adding an uncomfortable family concern. Ketu in Leo, your eighth house, brings detachment and withdrawal around private worries; today, you will feel less willing to revisit a family grievance that keeps taking your attention. Keep a difficult conversation brief and calm. By evening, emotional space will matter to you, and you will prefer a quieter household rhythm to a prolonged discussion.
Capricorn Career Horoscope Today
Authority and self-respect will be prominent at work. The Sun in Libra, your tenth house, moving direct and debilitated, puts seniors and professional standing in focus, making your response to responsibility especially important to you. A conversation about expectations will stay with you, particularly if you already feel stretched. You will be conscious of the effort involved in carrying out ordinary duties when your energy is limited. For students, private study will feel more appealing than a busy group setting, with the wish for solitude shaping the day's approach. A shorter stretch of concentrated work is likely to suit your energy. Your attention will remain on existing responsibilities, and the thought of taking on more will feel tiring. Keep today's workload manageable.
Capricorn Money Horoscope Today
Expenditure will be higher than income today, giving ordinary outgoings greater weight in your decisions. An additional purchase is likely to feel harder to accommodate when the day's costs come together. This is an unfavourable day for investment. A household money conversation will feel more immediate than a distant financial ambition, and your thoughts will return to expenses that can wait. You will find little satisfaction in an optional purchase while the balance is under pressure. Put nonessential purchases aside for now. Financial concerns will also take up mental space after the working day, making a simple evening feel more comfortable than plans involving further spending.
Capricorn Health Horoscope Today
The day is unfavorable for health, and tiredness is likely to make your usual pace feel demanding. You will want time alone after sustained work or an uncomfortable exchange. A lighter evening schedule is likely to suit your energy, with rest taking priority once essential duties are finished. You will feel less drawn to a busy social setting and more interested in familiar surroundings. Going to bed early is likely to help. The wish to withdraw will be noticeable through the day, and you will welcome the point when the house settles and you can stop responding to every demand.
Tip for the Day: Keep optional spending aside and leave enough room for an early night.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More