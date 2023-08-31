All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 31, 2023 (Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Chances of developing differences with a senior or co-worker on the professional front cannot be ruled out. Be careful of what you speak. You will be given your due for something that you have achieved through your own efforts. An invitation for a leisure trip that promises to be fun is in the pipeline. Changes on the home front may be initiated by those on home improvement spree. Someone’s advice on the health front is likely to prove beneficial.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails, as you take lover for an evening out.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Your mental prowess will help you take on the best on the professional front. Financial prosperity is likely to follow closely at your heels and keep you in a comfortable situation. Good company is likely to make a journey pleasurable. A change in diet will be helpful in getting trimmer. Your participation in a family function will be much appreciated and praised. A new house may come into your possession after a long wait.

Love Focus: An enjoyable time on the romantic front cannot be ruled out for those in love.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You will be able to pay back your past dues and begin strengthening the financial front. Your efforts will be enough to turn things favourable on the professional front. Economy measures taken now on the home front will hold you in good stead. Good health will find you full of energy today. A short vacation for rest and rejuvenation is possible. Shifting residence to a new location is possible. Your outgoing nature and showmanship are likely to impress one and all in a social gathering.

Love Focus: Your desire to spend quality time with lover today will be fulfilled.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You are likely to secure your financial front by choosing the right investment options. Junking the junk food and adopting a balance diet is advised in the interest of overall health. Don’t keep mum over difficulties faced at work, as they will only keep piling up. Finding time to enjoy socially may seem tough at this juncture, but you will manage it somehow. Do not be hasty in a property deal.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts may keep you happily engaged today.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Purple

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You may need some more leeway for accomplishing something, so project it in a timely manner. Spending extra time in office or being called at odd hours cannot be ruled out, but you can expect to be compensated for it. Rising expenses may make you put breaks on your spending. You may have to put in efforts to remain regular in your workouts. Someone may be keen to mend fences with you on the social front, so remain flexible.

Love Focus: Positive signals on the romantic front promise to keep you in an excited state!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Silver

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

This is certainly a lucky day for you, as you can fulfil a long-cherished dream. You are likely to complete a given assignment in an exceptional manner on the professional front and win praise from all. You are likely to derive immense pleasure from someone you like.

Reaching the top in a competitive situation on the academic front is possible for some. An invitation to a party or function is possible and will prove most enjoyable.

Love Focus: A romantic outing is on the cards and promises much fun and frolic!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Maroon

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Health remains good through your efforts. Profits from some previous investments accrue and keep you financially comfortable. Your efforts at work will be recognised and add to your reputation on the professional front. You are likely to enjoy your heart out on a vacation. An old property may bring you into big money. You will expand your friends' circle by meeting new people.

Love Focus: You may start enjoying the company of an opposite number due to mutual liking and common interests.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Golden

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Impressing those who matter will be easy for you in career matters. Some of you are likely to reap rich dividends by converting an ancestral property into builder flats. Your monetary situation will be such that you will be able to afford all creature comforts. Diet and exercise will prove an effective combination in bringing you back in shape. Adjusting to the changes happening on the family front will be in your favour and will help keep you in a positive frame of mind. Travelling with friends is possible and will be fun.

Love Focus: You will find your romantic horizons, brighten!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Peach

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Returns from previous investments are likely to make your financial worries disappear. You will be able to get rid of an old ailment troubling you for long. Addition or alteration to existing property is foreseen and will go without a hitch. Meeting people you have not met in years is possible in a family gathering. Travelling with loved ones will be fun. Keeping good relations with a disliked person will make you feel good from inside.

Love Focus: Things look rosy on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: All shades of Green

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You may push yourself to achieve physical fitness by taking up an exercise regimen. An enhanced pay packet awaits some and promises to strengthen the financial front. Shop owners are likely to do good business today, as the day seems profitable. You may be planning to organise something at home, just to meet your near and dear ones. Plans for a vacation to someplace exotic fructify. Your sense of responsibility and helpful nature is likely to come in for praise.

Love Focus: Love life remains most satisfying.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

There is a lot of work that needs to be completed on your own, so get down to it. Excellent news awaits you on the financial front. Promotion is in the pipeline and is likely to take you places. You may step up social interaction in order to promote yourself amongst the extended family. A wedding of someone eligible is likely to be solemnized soon. Visiting places, you have not seen in years is possible and will be lots of fun.

Love Focus: A budding romance is possible.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: White

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You may have to give up on a habit that you enjoy in the face of stiff resistance from others. Something that you have achieved on the professional front is likely to give you immense satisfaction. Your academic aspirations may be met sooner than you expect. Setting up a new house is indicated for some. A good price can be expected by those selling property. Someone may motivate you to shake a leg to remain healthy.

Love Focus: This is a fine day to propose for those wanting to tie the knot!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

