Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 16

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Working remotely can have its limitations, so get your team together a few times for physical interaction. Don’t feel jealous of someone’s prosperity and become needlessly unhappy. A family outing will be most enjoyable. You may take a collective decision of sharing ancestral property with siblings. You are likely to grow financially stronger. Efforts put on the health front will prove fruitful. Buying a property for investment purposes is possible.

Love Focus: Incompatibility can make the best of marriages hit the wall, so think and do what is best.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Purple

Taurus (Apr 21-May20)

An old company you had quit, may invite you to join once again with better salary and perks.

Although flattery is not recommended, you are likely to gain from it by buttering the right people on the academic front. Moonlighters and freelancers are likely to earn big money. Those preparing for a sporting event will find their rhythm and form at the right time. Travelling to tend to your unwell parent is possible. Eat right to stay fit and healthy.

Love Focus: Avoid any hanky-panky at this stage of your love life.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Some of you are likely to do exceedingly well in academics. Becoming the performer of the month is foreseen for those in the marketing field. Family elders will get a chance to spend an enjoyable time with grandchildren today. A monetary gift is on the cards for some for their achievement. Shelving travel plans due to an urgent matter is possible. A legal property case can drag on for years, but will ultimately be decided in your favour.

Love Focus: Getting infatuated with someone already married can get you into trouble.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You will finally be able to get rid of a nagging dental problem. Earning big money is foreseen for those playing the stocks. Investing in gold may prove profitable. You are likely to win praise for standing in for someone and taking on his/ her office workload. Have a sympathetic approach in tackling a family youngster. You are likely to improve your fitness level by taking up aerobics. Travelling in a public transport is not recommended today.

Love Focus: Romantic bonds are likely to grow stronger with mutual caring and sharing.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

A major share in inheritance may come to you and improve your financial standing. Haste makes waste, so prepare well before you implement your business plan for it to be a success. Don’t opt for public transport for intercity travel, it may prove tiresome. Keep up with your classmates, if you don’t want to lag behind. You will need to go out of your way to nurse a family elder back to health. Giving property on rent is possible.

Love Focus: Married life is likely to run smoothly for the newlyweds.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Doing a personal favour for the boss will get you closer to him/ her. School workload can keep you confined to your room today. Much touring is indicated for those in the marketing field.

Buying gold jewellery for an impending wedding of an eligible family member is possible.

Financial stability is assured as you earn well. Don’t get into a spat with a neighbour or an outsider, as matters can escalate. Take care of your health by eating right.

Love Focus: An outing with lover can culminate in a pleasant surprise today.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Your concerted efforts to come back in shape will begin to show positive results. Getting a sound financial backing for a startup is possible. New ventures usually take time to turn profitable, so don’t press the abort button. A disagreement between family members is likely to get resolved.

You may need to help children with their studies. You can leave on an official tour today. Control your spending and get into the saving mode.

Love Focus: Beware of cupid’s arrow for it may pierce the heart of those looking for love.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Violet

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You will manage to talk your way out of a sticky workplace situation. A family elder may come to your rescue to help you with your weak subjects. Spending time in an exotic tourist destination is likely to get etched in your memory. Overstraining while exercising can put you out of action, so be careful. Carry your money securely, while travelling. Inactivity can make you gain weight, so adopt an active lifestyle. You may become financially independent.

Love Focus: Not carrying out a promise can get you a mouthful from lover today.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You may travel with family to another city to look up a relative. Don’t waste time in banking on others to help you with your tasks at work, complete them on your own. Beware of short attendance, as it can prevent you from sitting in the exams. You may find a fitness routine that is suitable for your needs. Buying gold or investing in property will prove most profitable at this time. You may attend a property mela today.

Love Focus: Mutual attraction will be the first step towards a long-term relationship.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Your hard work will ensure you are on a sound wicket on the academic front. A dream job awaits you in a foreign land, so get your travel documents in order. Meeting your near and dear ones after a long time at a wedding or a celebration is possible. Price escalation may put a shortlisted property out of your reach. Don’t take anything lying down that you feel is wrong. Take home remedy for minor ailments.

Love Focus: Platonic love can turn into romance and you won’t even come to know when!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Violet

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

A surprise awaits you at home and promises to fill you with joy. Be prepared for a long and exciting journey. You will have enough in your kitty to buy something you always desired.

Putting on extra weight may force you to go on a crash diet. Demand for your prime property is likely to grow. Decreasing clientele may threaten your business, so do some out of the box thinking to revive the situation.

Love Focus: If you are not in the mood for romance today, convey it through subtle hints.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Your professional competence can be tested today, so brush up your skills. Incomplete schoolwork can attract the ire of your teacher, so don’t let such a situation arise. Spending too much time in the digital world can affect your health. You are likely to make good time in a long journey by road. Charity work will be immensely fulfilling. Some of you can follow fitness tutorials on the internet to get fit. A property issue gets resolved. Financial stability is assured.

Love Focus: You may soon become the object of someone’s affection.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Grey