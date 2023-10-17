News / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Daily Horoscope Today, October 17, 2023 predicts good returns

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, October 17, 2023 predicts good returns

ByDr J.N Pandey
Oct 17, 2023 12:06 AM IST

Read Libra daily horoscope for October17,2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Some lucky Libras will find a special person to share their emotions.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You handle troubles with confidence

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, October 17, 2023. Stay positive at the workplace and take up new jobs to prove your proficiency.
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, October 17, 2023. Stay positive at the workplace and take up new jobs to prove your proficiency.

Find new love and feel its charm in life. Some fortunate Libras will see opportunities at work to grow. Smart financial investments bring good returns.

Handle all romance-related troubles with sincerity. Stay positive at the workplace and take up new jobs to prove your proficiency. Handle wealth with care while health is also good today.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Today is good to commence a new relationship. Some lucky Libras will find a special person to share their emotions. You may meet someone at the office while traveling, official event, or at a party in the evening. As the stars of love are brighter today, do not hesitate to express the feeling. The response will also be positive. Do not get into arguments with your partner, especially in the first half of the day.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Be positive at the workplace and do not say no to any new responsibility Utilize every opportunity to prove your mettle. Avoid office gossip and focus more on productivity. Some sales and marketing persons will travel to new areas for job reasons. Health care as well as IT professionals will see opportunities to move abroad. Students will clear competitive examinations today.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Be serious about long-term investments including stocks and shares. Learn about the recent trends or take the help of experts before you invest. Along with investing in shares and stocks, you may also donate them to NGOs and for a good social cause. Try resolving the financial disputes within the family. Some traders will face financial troubles due to changes in government policies.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Today is good to start exercises. You may also join a yoga session to stay both mentally and physically fit. Some Libras will recover from old ailments but ensure you skip alcohol and tobacco. Females may have gynecological complaints that need medical attention. Children should be careful about oral hygiene today. Viral fever is also common among Libras today. You should also consume plenty of water.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

