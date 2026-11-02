Libra Horoscope Today, November 2, 2026: Professional duties call for steady attention and thoughtful choices

Give the day a clear purpose without expecting yourself to solve every outstanding matter. The Moon in Cancer in your tenth house remains there all day, bringing work, responsibility and your public manner into focus. A meeting may run more smoothly when you arrive with the relevant figures rather than a long explanation. At home, relatives may look to you for a decision, but you can offer direction without taking over everyone's duties. Anxiety may ease as an uncertain task becomes something you can actually work on. Saturn in Pisces, your sixth house, is retrograde; persistent effort supports tackling a recurring workflow problem, especially if you establish who checks the work before it moves ahead. This is a useful day to improve the way something gets done, not merely to finish it faster. Leave room between commitments for an unexpected call or a necessary correction. Your steadiness can matter more than how impressive your schedule looks, particularly when other people are rushing or changing their minds.
Libra Love Horoscope Today
Warmth may come more easily once you stop carrying office concerns into every conversation. Tell your partner when you need a little time to settle, then return with your attention genuinely available. A simple dinner together can feel more affectionate than an elaborate plan squeezed between calls. Venus in Libra, your first house, is retrograde in its own sign, encouraging reflection on what makes you feel appreciated rather than a performance of romance. Singles may prefer familiar conversation to trying to impress someone new. If parents need help, discuss the practical arrangements together. Avoid making promises on your partner's behalf, even when you believe you know what they would choose.
Libra Career Horoscope Today
Your professional day favors preparation and a composed response to feedback. Jupiter in Leo, your eleventh house, is direct; useful networks can support progress towards a goal, so a peer review or an industry discussion may sharpen your understanding of what employers or clients expect. Treat any encouragement as information to work with, rather than a result already secured. Students may concentrate better when they choose one demanding topic before opening messages or group chats. Mercury in Libra, your first house, is retrograde, making a second reading of your presentation or application worthwhile. If a supervisor changes a requirement, record the revision before continuing. Clear evidence of completed work may serve you better than repeated assurances that everything is under control.
Libra Money Horoscope Today
Keep enthusiasm separate from the amount you can comfortably commit. Rahu in Aquarius, your fifth house, and Ketu in Leo, your eleventh house, are retrograde; an exciting personal investment idea deserves independent research rather than acceptance because a friends' group sounds confident. Avoid treating someone else's successful purchase as a reason to copy it. A household or property document involving your spouse may need a careful reading, especially where names, payment responsibilities or ownership details appear. This is a day for understanding the paperwork, not assuming a transfer or financial benefit. Retain receipts for work expenses.
Libra Health Horoscope Today
A busy schedule may leave you feeling mentally switched on long after the useful work is over. Give yourself a clear stopping point and move away from the screen before settling for the night. Regular meals and a little walking can make the day feel less compressed. If a parent mentions discomfort or needs routine support, listen and help with sensible arrangements rather than drawing conclusions. You do not need to monitor everyone's well-being continuously. Share family duties so that care remains practical rather than exhausting.
Tip for the Day: Finish one visible responsibility before agreeing to take on another task.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More