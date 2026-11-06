Tarot Horoscope Today for November 6, 2026: A change in circumstances may open a door you hadn't considered today

Aries: Ten of Swords An exhausting situation may finally be coming to an end. Rather than focusing on what went wrong, use this moment to release old frustrations and prepare for a fresh start. Better possibilities may emerge once you stop carrying the past forward. Tarot Horoscope Today: Daily astrological predictions for all sun signs (pinterest)

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Ritual: Clear your desk or personal space to symbolize a fresh beginning.

Crystal Combination: Black Obsidian and Smoky Quartz

Taurus: Ace of Cups A new emotional or creative opportunity could bring happiness. You may feel more connected to loved ones or inspired to explore something meaningful. Allow yourself to welcome positive experiences.

Lucky Colour: Rose Pink

Lucky Ritual: Begin your morning with a glass of water and a positive intention.

Crystal Combination: Rose Quartz for Morganite

Gemini: Knight of Cups A heartfelt conversation, romantic gesture or creative idea may brighten your day. Follow your inspiration, but keep your expectations realistic and pay attention to genuine intentions.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Ritual: Write down one heartfelt intention before starting your day.

Crystal Combination: Aquamarine and Blue Chalcedony

Cancer: Wheel of Fortune An unexpected development could shift your plans or bring a new opportunity. Stay flexible and trust yourself to adapt. A change in circumstances may open a door you hadn't considered.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Ritual: Turn a small object or coin in your hand while setting an intention for positive change.

Crystal Combination: Labradorite and Citrine

Leo: Queen of Pentacles Practical decisions and financial stability may take priority. Your ability to balance ambition with care could help you manage responsibilities and create a more comfortable environment.

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Lucky Ritual: Organize your finances or workspace and set one practical goal.

Crystal Combination: Green Jade and Pyrite

Virgo: Justice Fairness, honesty and accountability may shape your decisions. Review important details carefully and avoid rushing into conclusions. A balanced approach could help you resolve an outstanding matter.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Ritual: Write down one decision and consider both sides before acting.

Crystal Combination: Sodalite and Clear Quartz

Libra: Page of Cups A sweet message, unexpected compliment or creative spark could lift your mood. Stay open to new experiences and let your intuition guide your emotional choices.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Ritual: Send a thoughtful message to someone you appreciate.

Crystal Combination: Pink Opal and Kunzite

Scorpio: Eight of Swords Overthinking may make a situation feel more restrictive than it actually is. Take a step back, challenge your assumptions and consider alternatives before deciding what to do next.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Ritual: Write down one worry and one action you can take to address it.

Crystal Combination: Blue Kyanite and Fluorite

Sagittarius: King of Wands Confidence and leadership may help you move towards an important ambition. Take initiative, share your ideas and inspire others, but remember to balance boldness with thoughtful planning.

Lucky Colour: Burnt Orange

Lucky Ritual: Visualize one professional or personal goal and take a small step towards it.

Crystal Combination: Tiger’s Eye and Carnelian

Capricorn: Page of Wands A fresh idea or unexpected opportunity could spark your enthusiasm. Explore new possibilities without worrying about having every detail figured out. Curiosity may lead you towards an exciting direction.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Ritual: Write down one new idea you would like to explore.

Crystal Combination: Sunstone and Red Jasper

Aquarius: The Chariot Determination and discipline could help you overcome obstacles. Stay focused on your priorities and avoid distractions. Your progress may depend on how confidently you direct your efforts.

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Ritual: Begin the day by completing one task you've been postponing.

Crystal Combination: Hematite and Bronzite

Pisces: Queen of Swords Clear thinking and honest communication may help you handle an important situation. Set boundaries where needed and trust your judgement rather than allowing emotions to cloud your decisions.

Lucky Colour: Pearl White

Lucky Ritual: Spend five minutes journaling to organize your thoughts.

Crystal Combination: Amethyst and Iolite

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)