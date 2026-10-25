Taurus Horoscope Today, October 25, 2026: Meaningful connections can help you find a much better balance today

Make room for people early in the day, but do not offer more time than you comfortably have. The Moon begins the day in Pisces in your eleventh house, making conversations about shared plans, friendships, and achievable goals useful, without guaranteeing a gain. A casual exchange may help you decide which invitation or activity deserves attention. In the evening, the Moon moves into Aries in your twelfth house, bringing privacy, expenses, and tiredness into greater focus. Finish social arrangements before your energy dips, and keep the return journey simple. Saturn in Pisces, your eleventh house, is retrograde and supports patient progress through reliable networks and completed goals. Today, check whether a shared project has fulfilled its original purpose before agreeing to extend it. If guests arrive unexpectedly, a straightforward welcome is enough. You need not prepare an elaborate meal or rearrange the whole household. Warmth and sensible limits can sit comfortably together, leaving you pleased with the interaction rather than drained by the effort it requires.
Taurus Love Horoscope Today
Your manner may be especially appealing when you are genuinely interested rather than trying to impress. Ask your partner about something they have been looking forward to, and give the answer your full attention. Rahu in Aquarius, your tenth house, and Ketu in Leo, your fourth house, are retrograde, suggesting a practical balance between professional visibility and private comfort. Agree before an outing on whether work calls can wait until afterward. Singles may enjoy meeting someone through friends, but there is no need to build expectations around one pleasant conversation. If your sociability fades later, explain kindly that you need rest. A quieter evening need not mean your affection has diminished.
Taurus Career Horoscope Today
Use the earlier part of the day to exchange information, locate a resource, or agree on a manageable group objective. Jupiter in Cancer, your third house, is exalted, but effort and practice remain essential. Try reconstructing a difficult process from memory, then identify the stage that needs more work. Students can apply this approach to a calculation, an essay outline, or a sequence of facts. Those preparing for work may benefit from organizing the materials needed for Monday rather than repeatedly reviewing the entire week ahead. Mercury in Libra, your sixth house, is retrograde, so compare an instruction with the actual document before correcting someone else's work. Leave complex decisions alone once fatigue makes ordinary details difficult to follow accurately.
Taurus Money Horoscope Today
An investment idea deserves investigation, not an immediate transfer. Review access to your money, charges, and the investment's purpose before discussing potential returns. A friend's confidence can be informative without becoming your decision-making method. Keep a separate allowance for hospitality if visitors or a spontaneous gathering are possible. Later, small convenience expenses may look more attractive when you are tired, so arrange food and transport beforehand where practical. If you are considering a household purchase, check whether it meets an existing need. A sensible decision should still make sense after the excitement passes.
Taurus Health Horoscope Today
Pace your activity so that a pleasant social day does not end in unnecessary exhaustion. Eat before a long outing rather than relying on snacks whenever you find them. Comfortable footwear and a lighter bag can make ordinary travel less tiring. If you have promised to help with preparations, take a seated break instead of continuing simply because others are busy. Keep your evening flexible. A warm shower, an easy meal, and fewer notifications may help you settle without feeling that you have missed something important.
Tip for the Day: Enjoy useful company early, and protect a quiet ending to your day.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More