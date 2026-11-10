Virgo Horoscope Today, November 10, 2026: A new project may not be the best idea for fresh investment today; wait for a better opportunity

A call with a younger sibling will bring a cordial exchange and a welcome sense of support. Today will require sincere hard work, and your goals will ask for extra effort and courage. Your dedication will bring positive results, so there is substance behind the busy pace. The Moon in Scorpio in your third house all day helps initiative flow, with calls and short trips going well. You will feel readier to begin a task that requires your own involvement. A nearby errand or a useful conversation will give that energy somewhere practical to go. Progress will come through what you take up personally, and family encouragement will make the effort feel less solitary.
Virgo Love Horoscope Today
Married life will remain peaceful. You will have room to discuss the day in an ordinary, settled way, even when responsibilities are demanding. Lovers will feel joyful, and an affectionate exchange will bring pleasure into the busier hours. Saturn in Pisces, your seventh house, makes a dealing serious and formal: promises will be taken at face value, and commitments made today will stick. A relationship conversation will therefore carry weight beyond the moment in which it happens. You may also receive pleasing news from your children, giving family life another encouraging subject. Say clearly what you are ready to undertake. Your willingness to be dependable will have a definite place in personal conversations today.
Virgo Career Horoscope Today
Work will require sustained attention, and reaching your goal will take more effort than a quick attempt. Your dedication will produce a positive result, with courage helping you take up the part that feels demanding. Students are likely to find the day useful when study is approached as a task to complete in stages. The Sun in Libra, your second house, brings authority, seniors and self-respect into family speech and money discussions. At work, you will be conscious of how you explain your contribution and how a senior responds to it. A formal exchange will bring expectations into focus. The day favors direct involvement in the work that matters most. Start with the task whose progress depends on your own effort, then allow enough time to carry it through.
Virgo Money Horoscope Today
A new project is an unfavorable place for fresh investment today. Watch financial commitments made before the work ahead is fully understood. A serious discussion about a shared undertaking will make the size of the obligation feel more immediate. Money conversation will also touch on self-respect, especially if you are explaining what you can contribute. The stronger opening lies in effort directed towards responsibilities already in hand. Your practical attention has value today, and there is scope to recognize how much a plan will ask of your time as well as your money. Keep new project funding on hold while you establish what the commitment involves.
Virgo Health Horoscope Today
The day's demands will make your pace important. You will feel willing to act, and a useful call or short trip will give the hours a sense of movement. Support from a younger sibling will lighten the mood, while peaceful personal relationships will give you a settled place to return to. The day favors allowing an interval after sustained effort, especially once the main task has reached a stopping point. You will enjoy knowing that something worthwhile has moved forward. Give the evening enough room for an easy conversation and a quieter rhythm.
Tip for the Day: Put courage into today's work and keep fresh project funding on hold.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More