Home / Bengaluru / Fitness industry struggles as gym owners unable to pay rent in Bengaluru

Fitness industry struggles as gym owners unable to pay rent in Bengaluru

Rakshith Gowda, a gym owner and secretary of gym owners association said that they are not even able to pay rent of the premises which is Rs 60,000 to 1 lakh per month.

bengaluru Updated: Jun 15, 2020 13:30 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Bengaluru, Karnataka
Mahesh, a gymer said that he had to participate in a competition and due to lockdown he could not work on his bodybuilding.
Mahesh, a gymer said that he had to participate in a competition and due to lockdown he could not work on his bodybuilding.(Raj K Raj/HT fie PHOTO)
         

As the central government has not allowed reopening of gyms in the country amid Covid-19 pandemic, many gymnasiums in Bengaluru are on the verge of closing or sale.

Rakshith Gowda, a gym owner and secretary of gym owners association told ANI that they are not even able to pay rent of the premises which is Rs 60,000 to 1 lakh per month.

“The condition of the owners of the gym have worsened. We have to pay a minimum of Rs 60,000 - 100,000 rent of the building and for past 4 months we couldn’t pay the rent, salary to trainers and cleaners, EMI,” Gowda told ANI.

“I urge the government to take necessary steps to bring up the gym sector as they have allowed opening up of shops, temples, malls. We urge the government to take proper steps in the interest of gyms,” added Gowda.

Mahesh, a gymer said that he had to participate in a competition and due to lockdown he could not work on his bodybuilding.

“I was building my body for one year and due to lockdown I couldn’t do the workout, I had to take part in a competition, now I need at least another one year to build my body back,” Mahesh said.

Prasad, international bodybuilder said, “Most of the bodybuilders and gym owners are running gyms by taking loans, they are not in the situation to pay their loan EMIs.”

“It’s very important for us to reopen gyms and run them with all precautions and guidelines but the government is not allowing us to pay our loans and many gym owners and trainers are facing a tough time to earn living. We have requested Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol and cabinet ministers to allow us to open, but the government hasn’t taken the decision in the interest of gyms which is creating more problems for us,” Prasad said.

