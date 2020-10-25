Bihar election 2020: Congress, BJP battle in Hisua assembly constituency

bihar-election

Hisua is among the 71 constituencies that are slated for voting in the first round of Bihar assembly elections on October 28 and the results will be declared on November 10. The seat, in the last three elections, has been won by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In the last assembly polls, party candidate Anil Singh has defeated JD (U) candidate Kaushal Yadav by over 12,000 votes. The primary electoral battle in the seat is between the Congress and BJP. The results will be declared on November 10.

The notification for the first phase of Bihar elections was issued on October 1 and the last date of nominations was October 8. According to the poll scheduled announced by the Election Commission of India, the withdrawal of candidature was allowed till October 12.

As per the estimates of 2011 census, out of total 49,0408 population 93.36% is rural and 6.64% is urban population. The Scheduled castes (SC) and Scheduled tribes (ST) ratio is 28.07 and 0.04, respectively out of total population. From the Mahagathbandhan, the Hisua seat was allotted to the Congress which issued the ticket to Nitu Kumari this year. The NDA candidate from the seat is sitting BJP MLA Anil Singh. The total number of voters is 37,6982, out of which male is 19,6017, female is 18,0946 and Transgender is 19.

What happened in 2015 assembly elections?

In the current election, education and supply of drinking water are two main issues plaguing the constituency.

The total number of electorates in 2015 was 3, 42, 578, out of which male voters was 52.55% and female was 47.45%. The total number of candidates was nine and the voters’ turnout was 53%.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attended ‘Badlav Sankalp’ Bihar poll joint rally along with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and at Hisua in Nawada district on October 23. Addressing his first public rally in Hisua, Bihar, Rahul Gandhi said, “Last elections, PM promised 2 crores jobs, no one got them.”