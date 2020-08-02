e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Ayushmann Khurrana shares college pic on Friendship Day: ‘All of us went bald during the peak winters in Chandigarh’

Ayushmann Khurrana shares college pic on Friendship Day: ‘All of us went bald during the peak winters in Chandigarh’

Ayushmann Khurrana shared a picture from his college days and wrote a long and emotional note for his buddies on Friendship Day.

bollywood Updated: Aug 02, 2020 22:55 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Ayushmann Khurrana and friend went bald for a college play.
Ayushmann Khurrana and friend went bald for a college play.
         

Ayushmann Khurrana has shared an adorable picture from his college days, wishing his friends on Friendship Day, on Sunday. He also revealed that he remains in touch with 40 of his batchmates from college.

Sharing an image from one of his college plays, Ayushmann wrote on Instagram, “I am blessed to have great friends! My friends have been my pillars of strength. This picture was taken when we were getting ready for a college play. We had started this group called Aaghaaz, the play was called Kumaraswami and I played the lead character. We were a total of 10 boys in the play and all of us went bald during the peak winters in Chandigarh! Rochak and I have always shared a special bond. We were both inclined towards the creative arts. I have known him since the 8th grade. We went to the same school since the late 90’s - St. John’s High School, Chandigarh. We became friends in school when we discovered that both of us are crazily passionate about music. I’m lucky that we clicked and since then we have stayed tight through thick and thin.”

 

View this post on Instagram

I am blessed to have great friends! My friends have been my pillars of strength. This picture was taken when we were getting ready for a college play. We had started this group called Aaghaaz, the play was called Kumaraswami and I played the lead character. We were a total of 10 boys in the play and all of us went bald during the peak winters in Chandigarh! Rochak and I have always shared a special bond. We were both inclined towards the creative arts. I have known him since the 8th grade. We went to the same school since the late 90’s - St. John’s High School, Chandigarh. We became friends in school when we discovered that both of us are crazily passionate about music. I’m lucky that we clicked and since then we have stayed tight through thick and thin. During a pandemic like this, you realise how important human connections are. Along with Rochak, I am in touch with nearly 40 of my batchmates and I truly consider this as a blessing 💛 Here’s wishing each and everyone of you a very Happy Friendship Day! @rochakkohli (Kumar Saurav, Jaiveer Singh and Mayank Choudhary also in the picture)

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on

“During a pandemic like this, you realise how important human connections are. Along with Rochak, I am in touch with nearly 40 of my batchmates and I truly consider this as a blessing Here’s wishing each and everyone of you a very Happy Friendship Day! @rochakkohli (Kumar Saurav, Jaiveer Singh and Mayank Choudhary also in the picture),” he added.

Also read: Prachi Tehlan to tie the knot with Rohit Saroha on August 7, ceremonies to begin Monday. See pics

Ayushmann was recently seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan where he essayed the role of a gay character opposite Jitendra Kumar, and Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo alongside Amitabh Bachchan which was among the first of many Bollywood films released online, while being originally made for a theatrical release. Ayushmann will now be seen in a Raaj Shandilya film and also has an Anubhav Sinha film in the pipeline.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Amit Shah admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after testing Covid-19 positive
Amit Shah admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after testing Covid-19 positive
IPL 2020 to be held from Sep 19 to Nov 10, Chinese sponsors retained
IPL 2020 to be held from Sep 19 to Nov 10, Chinese sponsors retained
‘Mind your business’: Punjab CM to Kejriwal on demand for CBI probe into hooch deaths
‘Mind your business’: Punjab CM to Kejriwal on demand for CBI probe into hooch deaths
Bengal govt fixes rates of Covid-19 tests, kits after private hospitals found fleecing patients
Bengal govt fixes rates of Covid-19 tests, kits after private hospitals found fleecing patients
20,000 temples get fresh paint. Ram dhun reverberates as Ayodhya decks up for the big day
20,000 temples get fresh paint. Ram dhun reverberates as Ayodhya decks up for the big day
Babul Supriyo self-isolates. He met Covid-19 positive Amit Shah a day earlier
Babul Supriyo self-isolates. He met Covid-19 positive Amit Shah a day earlier
Suicide car bomb, gunmen attack prison in east Afghanistan; at least one dead
Suicide car bomb, gunmen attack prison in east Afghanistan; at least one dead
Demonstrators chant ‘Modi, Modi’, praise India in Toronto’s anti-China protests
Demonstrators chant ‘Modi, Modi’, praise India in Toronto’s anti-China protests
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In