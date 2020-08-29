‘Chadwick Boseman forever’: Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor Anupam Kher, Randeep Hooda pay tribute to Black Panther actor

bollywood

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 13:53 IST

Bollywood stars took to social media to pay tributes to Hollywood actor Chadwick Boseman who has died after a private four-year battle with colon cancer. Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar and Anupam Kher, among many others, remembered the actor and expressed their grief.

Boseman, star of the ground-breaking superhero movie Black Panther, never publicly discussed his condition. He continued to work on major Hollywood films during and between "countless" operations and chemotherapy, his family said in a statement. The actor was 43.

Both Ranveer Singh and Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram stories to post a picture of Boseman. Actor Arjun Kapoor wrote a touching note along with a picture a his Instagram stories: “@chadwickboseman u were so graceful & dignified on screen to know u battled cancer for 4 years quietly and work thru it makes me respect you off it as wel... rest well. #Wakandaforever”.

“RIP ChadwickBoseman you brought about change in the stereotype and gave us a genuine #BlackPanther condolences and strength to the family #WakanderForever,” wrot Randeep Hooda.

Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Randeep Hooda wrote condolence messages for the late actor.

Actor Anupam Kher, who has by now done considerable amount of work in the West, wrote on Twitter: “Deeply saddened to know about the sad demise of #BlackPanther actor #ChadwickBoseman at such a young age. Apart from being a very fine actor, he was a humble man with an infectious smile. My condolences to his family, friends & fans! #WakandaForever #OmShanti”

Deeply saddened to know about the sad demise of #BlackPanther actor #ChadwickBoseman at such a young age. Apart from being a very fine actor, he was a humble man with an infectious smile. My condolences to his family, friends & fans! 🙏#WakandaForever #OmShanti pic.twitter.com/zNbJDr7cy1 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 29, 2020

Farhan, tweeting the official statement of the family, wrote: “RIP”

Riteish Deshmukh wrote: “#ChadwickBosemanForever Thank you for all the wonderful memories that I made & continue to make with my children. You will live on, in our hearts forever #KingTchalla Rest in Peace. @chadwickboseman”

#ChadwickBosemanForever Thank you for all the wonderful memories that I made & continue to make with my children. You will live on, in our hearts forever #KingTchalla Rest in Peace. @chadwickboseman https://t.co/xuihVaLXMP — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 29, 2020

Also read: Indian Idol 10’s Renu Nagar admitted to hospital in critical condition after boyfriend dies by suicide

In an official statement, the family of Chadwick wrote: “It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more