Deepika Padukone, Sridevi’s cameos in Zero get the loudest cheers. Here’s how Twitter has reacted

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film Zero may be struggling to take off at the box office, it will still be called a daring project nonetheless. With a budget of almost Rs 200 crore and a stellar star cast to shoulder the film, it has made only Rs 38 crore in the two days of its release. As much as the audience is disappointed by the film, they are still giving it credit where it’s due.

Zero has almost a dozen cameos by some of the biggest stars in the industry through various segments of the film. There is, of course, a special song with Salman Khan that everyone seems to love already. Other than that, a special scene in the film features the most popular Bollywood leading ladies such as the late Sridevi, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Karisma Kapoor, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Juhi Chawla and others. If reactions on Twitter are to be believed, Deepika’s cameo drew the biggest cheer while watching Sridevi on the big screen for the last time made everyone emotional.

“Deepika & (Late) Sridevi got The loudest of cheers in the cameo,” wrote a Twitter user. “#Sreedevi’s cameo was very special may be that’s why they call it Special Appearance,” wrote another. A few also called the entire cameo segment ‘boring and useless’ and something that was not required in the first place. Check out a few reactions:

All these tweets about Deepika's cameo in #Zero make us miss her on the big screen even more!😭 @deepikapadukone see how much the audience loves you❤❤😍 #superstar — Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) December 22, 2018

Queen casts her spell once again on the big screen 🤩

A cameo of @deepikapadukone in #Zero gets the loudest cheers from fans including @BauuaSingh himself ❤️#ZeroReview ✨ pic.twitter.com/uHldBeIupu — Ladkiwale🤩 | Deepika First Day First Show Club (@dp1stday1stshow) December 21, 2018

The cameo in Zero is so useless and boring.Only worth was Sridevi's https://t.co/7ebKPnBr1p good to see her on screen.Alia was the most useless....#Zero Deepika at least have some good dialogue ❤️❤️. — A (@Rahulabhi133) December 23, 2018

might have to drag my family to zero just because Deepika has a 10 second cameo pic.twitter.com/t8OKqhvzl6 — vish (@deadftpool) December 21, 2018

If you think I'm going to book tickets for #Zero just to watch Deepika's few seconds ka cameo...then you're absolutely right! Deepuuuu❤❤ — Aish (@deepikalove86) December 21, 2018

Salman khan and Deepika's cameo got maximium cheer in single screen here in shubham lko....#Padmavat was huge success in Single screens in lko..@deepikapadukone @BeingSalmanKhan#Zero — Jon Snow (@Rohits_Pull) December 21, 2018

Hmm @deepikapadukone got whistles & cheer in her #Zero cameo entry everywhere . Lady Superstar of this generation . — ᎡᏆᎠᎬᎡ ᏚᏆNᏩᎻ *ZERO DAY* (@SRKrider1) December 21, 2018

#Tubelight Pre Eid No Actress + No Masala + No Item Number Opening Occupnacy = 40% #Zero 2 Top Actress + Top Dr. + Item Number + Whole Bollywood Cameo Opening Occupnacy. = 35%



SALMAN KHAN 🙏 — SALMAN (@BadassSalmaniac) December 21, 2018

People talking and praising about Deepika's cameo in Zero shows that how people actually miss her on big screens!😍😍😍

She really needs to come back soon and do some smashing movies ! — Vinesha #DeepVeer💕❤️💋💖 (@vinesha1303) December 21, 2018

The amount of whistle and clapping Deepika got for cameo that even Babita didnt got for leheraing her husn parcham.

This lady earned it all

proud pankhi 😭😘🥰#ZeroReview #Zero — VaHe Ki Soumi❤️ (@swasan_forver) December 21, 2018

Also I got teary eyed - cos there was a brief cameo by Sridevi. The whole hall let out a collective sigh. #Zero — Naomi Datta (@nowme_datta) December 21, 2018

In the scene that features all the cameos, SRK’s Bauaa Singh is attempting to break a star to impress all the movie stars gathered at a party. Talking about working with Sridevi in this scene, Karisma recently wrote on Instagram, “Thank you @iamsrk and #teamzero for giving me the opportunity to share screen space ( even if it was for a few minutes )with the legend and my all time favourite #sridevi we miss you.”

Sridevi died in February this year in Dubai where she was attending her nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding. She died of accidental drowning and her death sent shock waves across the country.

Zero also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in lead roles and Shah Rukh as a dwarf, looking for love. The film is directed by Aanand L Rai and released on December 21.

First Published: Dec 23, 2018 16:47 IST