 Deepika Padukone, Sridevi’s cameos in Zero get the loudest cheers. Here’s how Twitter has reacted
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 23, 2018-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Deepika Padukone, Sridevi’s cameos in Zero get the loudest cheers. Here’s how Twitter has reacted

The audience may not be as welcoming of Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero but it sure did love Deepika Padukone and Sridevi’s cameos in the film.

bollywood Updated: Dec 23, 2018 16:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Deepika Padukone,Sridevi,Zero
Zero was Sridevi’s last appearance on the big screen.(Instagram)

SPOILER ALERT

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film Zero may be struggling to take off at the box office, it will still be called a daring project nonetheless. With a budget of almost Rs 200 crore and a stellar star cast to shoulder the film, it has made only Rs 38 crore in the two days of its release. As much as the audience is disappointed by the film, they are still giving it credit where it’s due.

Zero has almost a dozen cameos by some of the biggest stars in the industry through various segments of the film. There is, of course, a special song with Salman Khan that everyone seems to love already. Other than that, a special scene in the film features the most popular Bollywood leading ladies such as the late Sridevi, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Karisma Kapoor, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Juhi Chawla and others. If reactions on Twitter are to be believed, Deepika’s cameo drew the biggest cheer while watching Sridevi on the big screen for the last time made everyone emotional.

“Deepika & (Late) Sridevi got The loudest of cheers in the cameo,” wrote a Twitter user. “#Sreedevi’s cameo was very special may be that’s why they call it Special Appearance,” wrote another. A few also called the entire cameo segment ‘boring and useless’ and something that was not required in the first place. Check out a few reactions:

In the scene that features all the cameos, SRK’s Bauaa Singh is attempting to break a star to impress all the movie stars gathered at a party. Talking about working with Sridevi in this scene, Karisma recently wrote on Instagram, “Thank you @iamsrk and #teamzero for giving me the opportunity to share screen space ( even if it was for a few minutes )with the legend and my all time favourite #sridevi we miss you.”

Sridevi died in February this year in Dubai where she was attending her nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding. She died of accidental drowning and her death sent shock waves across the country.

Zero also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in lead roles and Shah Rukh as a dwarf, looking for love. The film is directed by Aanand L Rai and released on December 21.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 23, 2018 16:47 IST

more from bollywood