Kanika Kapoor misses family in new Instagram post, Deepika Padukone defends sharing workout videos

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 09:33 IST

Kanika Kapoor pens emotional post after testing positive for Covid-19, says ‘I hope my next test is negative’

Singer Kanika Kapoor, who has tested positive for novel coronavirus for the fourth time, has shared an emotional post on Instagram. As fans showed concern for the singer, she made it clear that she was “not in the ICU” and was waiting to meet her kids and family. She shared a quote that read, “Life teaches us to make good use of time, while time teaches us the value of life”.

Deepika Padukone defends sharing workout videos during lockdown: ‘It’s not about how you look, it’s about how you feel’

Actor Deepika Padukone has outlined her quarantine routine, and defended putting up exercise videos on social media. Deepika appeared in a Hangout video with journalist Rajeev Masand, during the coronavirus lockdown. “I know a lot of people have a problem with exercise videos that are going up,” Deepika said, “but to be honest, putting up exercise videos -- rather, exercising, not putting up videos -- it’s more about how you feel. It’s not really about how you look.”

Amitabh Bachchan wants to delete the year 2020 and reinstall it, because ‘it has a virus’. See humorous new post

Actor Amitabh Bachchan is quarantined at home, like most of the country, amid the coronavirus lockdown. And he’s getting impatient with the year 2020. The actor took to social media to share a humorous take on the situation. “Can we please delete the 2020 year and then reinstall it anew? This version is with virus!” he wrote alongside a picture of himself on Instagram.

Salman Khan to help 25000 daily wage workers from film industry, will transfer money in their accounts

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has pledged to financially support 25,000 daily wage workers from the film industry in the wake of the national lockdown, according to Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE). According to FWICE president B N Tiwari, Salman via his Being Human Foundation reached out to their organisation to help the workers.

With Ramayan, Mahabharat back on TV screens amid lockdown, here are shows we’d love to watch again

We live in the most amazing times -- human race has never been this still, at least in the last 50 years, yet nature is rebooting itself. With the current lockdown in place due to the spread of Covid-19, people have been forced to stay indoors. On popular demand, hit TV mythological serial from 1980s, Ramayan, is back on Indian television. Close on heels would be Mahabharat and Shah Rukh Khan’s Circus and Rajit Kapur’s Byomkesh Bakshi.

