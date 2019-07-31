Neena Gupta remembers days when they were ‘thin, innocent, ambitious’ but Soni Razdan has one issue. See throwback pic

bollywood

Actor Neena Gupta is not just known for her acting abilities but also her interesting posts and innocent captions on Instagram. The actor has now shared a throwback picture from the sets of her 1983 film Mandi, showing her and co-stars Soni Razdan and Ila Arun.

Directed by Shyam Benegal, the film told the story of a brothel, situated in the heart of a city, an area that some politicians want for its prime location.

Sharing the picture that shows Neena standing in a sari with her pallu tugged at the waist, Neena wrote, “Tab patle thay innocent thay ambitious thay mandi time me soni and ila from mandi days (We were thin, innocent and ambitious during Mandi days. Me with Soni and Ila from Mandi days). ” While Soni is on the left, Ila is on the right in the picture.

Soni asked Neena in the comments section, “Arre mera face half visible kyon hai (Why only my half face is visible?)” To this Neena replied, “Arre yahi photo thi kya karun (I only had this photo, what can I do).”

The caption caught the attention of her followers as much as the picture. Actor Achint Kaur wrote, “Pretty ladies, elegant then and now. Mwaaah.” Neena’s Badhaai Ho co-stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Gajraj Rao acknowledged the picture as well but only replied with cheering emojis.

A fan wrote,”God you were beautiful then, you are beautiful now.” Another commented, “Awww so beautiful n innocent girls.. “

Neena was last seen in Badhaai Ho, in which she plays Gajraj’s onscreen wife and Ayushmann’s mother Priyamvada Kaushik. She won the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress for playing a middle-aged woman expecting a baby in the film.

She has now an impressive lineup of films including Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga and Hitesh Kewalya’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. All three movies will hit theatres next year.

