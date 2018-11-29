Neha Dhupia gets into work mode 10 days after giving birth to baby girl. See pics

Neha Dhupia is setting new goals for the aspiring mothers out there as the actor-host returned to work just 10 days after giving birth to a baby girl in Mumbai. The former Miss India is married to Tiger Zinda Hai actor Angad Bedi and has named their daughter Mehr. In a recent social media post, Neha shared glimpses of herself from a brand shoot. Neha can be seen prepping for a photo shoot as a hairstylist styles her hair in the post while she clicks mirror selfies. She shared another picture from the shoot while posing for the camera.

Neha had been shooting for her chat show No Filter Neha in her third trimester. She interviewed Bollywood celebrities including Katrina Kaif, Radhika Apte and Ayushmann Khurrana for the show. Interestingly, the last episode that went on air before she went into labour featured her own husband Angad whom she had interviewed a few days before.

U Little Beauty MEHR..another Lifeline for Grandparents...Both Maternal & Paternal..Aren’t we Blessed..?!! Yes All of it by Guru’s MEHR Only..GodBless Little One..Welcome to this Journey..Ordained by Almighty WaheGuru..!! pic.twitter.com/LtPYr9lG82 — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) November 20, 2018

Mehr Dhupia Bedi says hello to the world ... ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DFWfsI39TF — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) November 20, 2018

The diva had earlier shared pictures from her pregnancy photo shoot along with Angad. The two had tied the knot in a private ceremony at a Gurudwara in Delhi on May 10 this year. Talking about their sudden marriage which was planned just in four days, Angad had revealed on her chat show that it was pregnancy that led the couple to get married after several years of relationship. Angad had revealed how he reached her house to break the news of her pregnancy and propose marriage.

In a candid chat with his wife and host on No Filter Neha, Angad said, “Considerig that you didn’t want to break the news that you were expecting, so we had to tell them that we need to get married and we love each other. I was extremely nervous because that was the judgement day, technically. To break the news to your parents, I really had cold feet as clearly it was not going to come from you (Neha). Everything had to come for me. I had to really man up and speak. I just had to blurt it out and see the reaction.”

