Priyanka Chopra slays in glamorous new video from Italy trip. Watch it here

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were at Italy’s Lake Como for Isha Ambani’s engagement with Anand Piramal over the weekend. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra shared (and deleted) pictures and videos of the couple dressed in traditional Indian outfits, as they stood on a deck next to the lake.

Chances are you have also seen those poolside pictures of the engaged couple, along with newlyweds, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, indulging in standard couple behaviour.

If you’re a living, breathing person with a pulse, you’ve probably seen the photos Priyanka shared of her family spending some leisure time in Italy, post the Ambani festivities. In case you needed a reminder that Priyanka won’t stop slaying the social media game with her Italian getaway, we were graced with a new video of Priyanka, in a predictably fabulous outfit, as she left Italy for Mumbai.

On Wednesday, Manish shared yet another Instagram story he took of Priyanka; this one looked like a mini-magazine style shoot at the airport. In the short clip, Priyanka prances about at Milan airport in a tangerine and mustard printed dress from Caroline Constas, smiling and getting her glam on. It’s clear she’s more than ready for the runway (pun intended). Manish wrote with the video, “When you Direct and Shoot the one and only @priyankachopra”.

The video has been re-shared by fan pages. Take a look:

Nick and Priyanka have done a ton of travelling and Instagram-sharing within the past couple of weeks, starting with their engagement party in Mumbai at the beginning of August. And the soon-to-be-married couple’s Instagram love-fest continues.

The latest instalment of their comment streak arrives from the Quantico actor, who left a sweet note on her fiancé’s new photo, which he posted after winning Ryder Cup, a celebrity golf event in France. “I knew it! Amazing champ!” Priyanka commented on the photo that Nick posted on Tuesday; he captioned it, “USA WINS! #RyderCup celebrity game!”

Nick and Priyanka made their first public appearance together at the 2017 Met Gala — before they were officially a couple. On August 18, after keeping fans on their toes for almost a year, the duo confirmed their engagement in separate, but similar Instagram posts. On September 7, the couple walked the red carpet together for the first time, since getting engaged — at the Ralph Lauren fashion show during New York Fashion Week — and looked very loved-up.

