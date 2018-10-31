Priyanka Chopra supports Harvey Weinstein’s ex, wears her design at her bridal shower

Priyanka Chopra has come out in support of her long-time friend and designer Georgina Chapman, who recently divorced disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, after he was accused of sexual harassment and rape. The Baywatch actor decided to wear a Marchesa design to her bridal shower as a symbol of her support. Priyanka said that wearing one of Chapman’s gowns is a matter of “women supporting women,” reported PEOPLE. The actor is reportedly set to tie the knot with Nick Jonas on December 2 in Jodhpur.

“Georgina’s a friend of mine, and she has been. And it’s not her fault. And I don’t think it’s right to take it out on a self-made woman what somebody in her life did,” Priyanka told Women’s Wear Daily. “That’s the wrong attitude. I’ve known her for years, and that was a beautiful gown and deserved to be worn by a bride-to-be. And it made me feel like a princess. It was the right choice,” added the Quantico star.

She had worn the strapless, white silk and fur Marchesa gown to her bridal shower which she complemented with diamond jewellery worth around Rs 9.5 crore. The Bajirao Mastani actor let her hair down and danced like no one’s watching at the star-studded bash.

Priyanka is not the only celebrity who has voiced her support and defended Chapman over this issue. Post the controversy, Scarlett Johansson wore the designer’s outfit to Met Gala in May.

Chapman’s brand suffered a sudden downfall following assault allegations against her former husband . The designer, in October 2017, announced that she has decided to divorce Weinstein. “My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered,” she had told PEOPLE.

(With HT inputs)

First Published: Oct 31, 2018 12:49 IST