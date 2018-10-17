Sara Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut or Deepika Padukone, pick your favourite airport look

Tuesday in planet Bollywood was dominated by celebrations -- 20 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Hema Malini’s 70th birthday. A huge number of big stars — Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukherji, Janhvi Kapoor — made it to Karan Johar’s big bash. Similarly, Hema Malini’s birthday party saw many yesteryear stars such as Rekha, Jeetendra and Sanjay Khan.

Meanwhile, there were other stars who were painting the town red and several were spotted at the airport — Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kangana Ranaut, Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan.

Some were seen at promotional events — Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked as beautiful as ever at a breast cancer awareness event while Neha Dhupia and Soha Ali Khan were at a product launch.

Soha’s daughter, Inaaya was spotted, but what was sweet was her interaction with an elderly lady. That’s two different generations having an exchange of ideas in their own way.

Another mother-daughter duo — Kajol and daughter Nysa — were spotted at lunch in Bandra.

(All pictures of Viral Bhayani)

First Published: Oct 17, 2018 17:12 IST