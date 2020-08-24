e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput’s former assistant says actor would get angry at ‘wrong’ news articles about him

Sushant Singh Rajput’s former assistant says actor would get angry at ‘wrong’ news articles about him

Sushant Singh Rajput’s former assistant Vibhash is raising questions on the depression theory and on Rhea Chakraborty for leaving the actor at a crucial time.

bollywood Updated: Aug 24, 2020 20:34 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14.
Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s former assistant Vibhash has spoken about his employer, saying that he doesn’t believe the actor was in depression. Vibhash, speaking to Times Now, said Sushant was a fit and active man who played sports for four hours everyday.

“I would have known if he was on any medication. I would have been told that such and such are the medicines to be given regularly to him. But this never happened and there were no medicines. He had a routine and he followed it. As far as depression is concerned, I saw a fit man, who used to play sports for four hours and he would go back to playing an hour later. He would read, write and motivate us,” he said.

Vibash added that Sushant did get upset about the blind items written against him in the media. “Though I would like to add that he would often get angry. He was angry at all the wrong articles that were floated against him in the industry. I wasn’t told any of this but I know what was being written about whom. I have been here for 25 years. People from media and journalists are the ones doing it. He was doing one good film after another,” he added.

Vibash also raised questions on Rhea Chakraborty and why she left Sushant at a crucial point in his life. Rhea was Sushant’s girlfriend and reportedly left his house on June 8, six days before he died by suicide on June 14.

Also read: Rhea Chakraborty will be summoned by CBI after it does its spadework: Sushant Singh Rajput’s father’s lawyer

On August 19, the Supreme Court had asked the CBI to investigate the case related to the actor’s death. Sushant’s father had filed an FIR against Rhea in Patna a more than a month after his death. The CBI has registered an FIR against Rhea and others in connection with the actor’s death after the Centre accepted Bihar government’s recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

