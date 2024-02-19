100,000 Gifts & Beyond: TPC Gifts Creates Cherished Experiences

In 2017, Rukhsar Sorathia, armed with a degree in BMS and a passion for fashion, defied societal norms to embark on a journey to reshape the gifting industry. She possesses a professional degree in fashion from IITC, showcasing her expertise in the field. She overcame personal challenges and founded TPC Gifts, a brand synonymous with unparalleled personalisation and artisanal craftsmanship. This company is led and operated by women, and its website was launched in 2019.

A Story of Resilience:

Rukhsar Sorathia's journey with TPC Gifts is one of inspiration. Breaking free from societal expectations, she transformed personal setbacks into opportunities, transitioning from a homemaker to a pioneering entrepreneur. Her vision to redefine travel experiences through personalised accessories laid the foundation for TPC Gifts.

Innovative Offerings:

TPC Gifts offers more than just products; it offers personalised experiences. With a diverse product range, TPC Gifts caters to individuals seeking to add a unique touch to their everyday accessories. From personalised passport covers and tote bags to duffle bags, beach bags, travel wallets, laptop sleeves, passport holders, travel organisers, personalised wallets for men and women, travel pillows, luggage tags, and personalised diaries, the brand excels in infusing a personalised essence into commonplace products, elevating them into thoughtful and custom gifts.

Empowering Women-Led Operations:

TPC Gifts proudly stands as a women-led and operated organisation, challenging stereotypes and fostering inclusivity in the corporate world. Sorathia's leadership underscores the brand's commitment to empowering women in entrepreneurship and creating a supportive environment for female professionals. This dedication to gender diversity sets TPC Gifts apart and inspires a new generation of women to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams.

Global Recognition:

What started as a small-scale venture on Instagram quickly garnered global attention, prompting the launch of TPC Gifts' official website. The brand's success went beyond geographical boundaries, resonating with customers worldwide. With over 100,000 personalised solutions delivered globally, TPC Gifts has cemented its position as a leader in the personalised gifting market.

Artisanal Craftsmanship:

Each product at TPC Gifts is carefully handmade, emphasising the brand's commitment to craftsmanship and attention to detail. Customers can tailor each item to their preferences with various customisation options, ensuring a unique and personalised gift-giving experience. The company is taking over the gifting and personalising market.

Creating Memorable Experiences:

TPC Gifts has cemented its position as a leader in the wedding favours, personalised & corporate gifting market. With a customer-centric approach, the brand ensures that every interaction is delightful, leaving a lasting impression. By prioritising customer satisfaction, TPC Gifts strengthens its online reputation and fosters a sense of community among its patrons. The brand customises its products to meet the specific demands of customers.

Sustainable Practices for a Greener Future:

In addition to its commitment to quality, TPC Gifts is dedicated to sustainability. Using premium vegan leather in its products promotes ethical practices and contributes to a greener future. This commitment to sustainability aligns with evolving consumer preferences and highlights TPC Gifts' role as a responsible corporate citizen.

Towards New Horizons:

As TPC Gifts continues to evolve, it envisions a future filled with new product launches, collaborations, and community engagement initiatives. By staying true to its core values of innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, TPC Gifts aims to leave a lasting impact on the gifting landscape while empowering individuals to celebrate their unique stories through personalised experiences.

TPC Gifts celebrates individuality, creativity, and the power of personalised gifting. Through its innovative offerings, artisanal craftsmanship, and commitment to sustainability, the company is poised to redefine the art of gifting, one personalised experience at a time.

