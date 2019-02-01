Budget has built a strong foundation for new India: Vijay Rupani

Welcoming the interim Budget presented in the Lok Sabha on Friday by the BJP government at the Centre, Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani said it has built a strong foundation for a new India.

Giving the budget ‘10 out of 10’, Rupani slammed the Congress saying the budgetary provisions made by the Narendra Modi government has left the opposition party “speechless”.

“I welcome this interim budget and express my gratitude towards the prime minister and his cabinet colleagues on behalf of the people of Gujarat. This budget has offered relief to each section of the society, be it farmers, women, youths or tax payers,” Rupani told reporters.

Watch| Budget 2019 tax proposals: Here’s who gains and how

“This budget has built a strong foundation for a new India. By introducing many new pro-people schemes, the BJP government at the Centre has kept in mind the nation’s interests in the election year,” he said.

Commenting on the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, Rupani said it would help over 36 lakh small and marginal farmers in Gujarat.

Also Read| ‘Just a trailer’, says PM Narendra Modi after interim budget’s poll push

In his budget speech in the Lok Sabha on Friday, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal announced that farmers who own up to two hectares of land would get Rs 6,000 per year under the ‘PM Kisaan Samman Nidhi’ package.

Rupani also welcomed the reliefs provided to tax payers, bigger allocation for the welfare of SCs and STs and more funds for the defence sector.

“I give this budget 10 out of 10 marks,” he said.

The chief minister said the budget provisions had nothing to do with the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

“Some decisions are taken when its time comes. It is not proper to link the budget with elections,” he said.

Rupani also slammed the Congress leaders for criticising the budget.

Also Read| ‘Jumlebazi can’t change destiny of the country’: Mayawati on Budget

Taking to Twitter to criticise the Modi government, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said, “They promised Rs 15,00,000 but giving land owning farmers only Rs 500 a month For the crime of implementing demonetisation, inflicting unprecedented agricultural distress and imposing a flawed GST, this 500 rupees compensation is peanuts.” Rupani, however, said Patel should stick to the budget.

“He was speaking outside the scope of the budget. All the indicators, such as Sensex, has given a thumbs up to the budget. During Congress rule, the Sensex used to nosedive after budget. But, after our budget, it went up,” said Rupani.

First Published: Feb 01, 2019 20:36 IST