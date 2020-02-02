e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Business News / Petrol, diesel price further reduced post Budget

Petrol, diesel price further reduced post Budget

The petrol now costs Rs 73.10 a litre in Delhi, Rs 78.75 a litre in Mumbai, Rs 75.77 a litre in Kolkata and Rs 72.95 a litre in Chennai after the price cut.

business Updated: Feb 02, 2020 11:30 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
A day after the Budget, petrol and diesel prices were further cut on Sunday
A day after the Budget, petrol and diesel prices were further cut on Sunday(Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
         

A day after the Budget, petrol and diesel prices were further cut on Sunday as international crude oil markets got hammered due to slump in demand because of coronavirus scare in China. The price of petrol was cut by 9 paise and that of diesel by 8 paise across all major cities on Sunday.

The petrol now costs Rs 73.10 a litre in Delhi, Rs 78.75 a litre in Mumbai, Rs 75.77 a litre in Kolkata and Rs 72.95 a litre in Chennai after the price cut.

Similarly, diesel costs Rs 66.14 a litre in Delhi, Rs 69.36 a litre in Mumbai, Rs 68.54 per litre in Kolkata and Rs 69.89 a litre in Chennai, according to the Indian Oil Corporation website.

This is the fourth consecutive day petrol and diesel prices were cut across all major cities.

The retail prices of fuel are dependent on the international crude prices and the rupee-US dollar exchange rate as India imports almost 80 per cent of its crude requirements.

Domestic petrol and diesel prices are reviewed by oil marketing companies on a daily basis. Price revisions are implemented at the fuel stations with effect from 6 a.m.

tags
top news
Kerala confirms second coronavirus case, patient being closely monitored
Kerala confirms second coronavirus case, patient being closely monitored
NIA raids multiple locations in Kashmir over arrest of suspended J-K cop
NIA raids multiple locations in Kashmir over arrest of suspended J-K cop
What the Union Budget did not say | Opinion
What the Union Budget did not say | Opinion
Govt proposes tax on all non-tax paying NRIs in Union Budget
Govt proposes tax on all non-tax paying NRIs in Union Budget
‘Kohli has ensured his emotions work for him and not against the team’
‘Kohli has ensured his emotions work for him and not against the team’
‘Please..’: Mother of girl with cancer pleads to cross coronavirus blockade
‘Please..’: Mother of girl with cancer pleads to cross coronavirus blockade
Budget 2020: Micro gamble for macro gain
Budget 2020: Micro gamble for macro gain
From tap water for all, to solar power push: Decoding infra push in Budget
From tap water for all, to solar power push: Decoding infra push in Budget
trending topics
Union Budget 2020 liveNirmala SitharamanBudget 2020Budget Focus AreasJanuary GST collectionGDP growthDU Result 2019Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

Business News