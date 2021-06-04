Home / Business / After 2 days’ pause, fuel prices witness another hike: Check prices here
On May 29, Maharashtra joined the list of states where petrol price breached the 100-mark.(Vijay Bate/HT Photo)
After 2 days’ pause, fuel prices witness another hike: Check prices here

  • Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani Kumar | Edited by Meenakshi Rai, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 04, 2021 09:33 AM IST

Fuel prices on Friday saw another hike after remaining steady for two consecutive days as Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) raised petrol price by 27 paise and diesel by 28 paise across metros.

In the national capital, petrol was selling at 94.76 per litre and diesel was being sold at 85.66 per litre. In the financial capital of the country, Mumbai, the petrol price inched closed to 101-mark as it was being sold at 100.98 per litre. Diesel was priced at 92.99 per litre.

In Tamil Nadu's Chennai, petrol and diesel were selling at 96.92 and 90.38 respectively. In Kolkata, petrol and diesel stood at 94.76 and 88.51 per litre respectively.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on petrol in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the daily revision in prices is due to factors including international crude prices and exchange rate as India imports more than 80 per cent crude oil it processes and pays in dollars.

On May 29, Maharashtra joined the list of states where petrol price breached the 100-mark. Other states are Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. It is among the costliest in the country and almost twice the price in New York, United States.

Since May 4, the prices for petrol and diesel have been increased 18 times.

On Friday, crude oil prices dropped as concerns about the patchy roll-out of anti-coronavirus vaccinations around the globe tempered market optimism.

Brent crude was down 29 cents, or 0.4 per cent, at $71.02 a barrel by 0057 GMT, after falling 4 cents on Thursday following a gain to the highest since May 2019. The contract is on track for a gain of nearly 2 per cent this week.

