After 2 days’ pause, fuel prices witness another hike: Check prices here

Fuel prices on Friday saw another hike after remaining steady for two consecutive days as Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) raised petrol price by 27 paise and diesel by 28 paise across metros.

In the national capital, petrol was selling at ₹94.76 per litre and diesel was being sold at ₹85.66 per litre. In the financial capital of the country, Mumbai, the petrol price inched closed to 101-mark as it was being sold at ₹100.98 per litre. Diesel was priced at ₹92.99 per litre.

In Tamil Nadu's Chennai, petrol and diesel were selling at ₹ ₹96.92 and ₹90.38 respectively. In Kolkata, petrol and diesel stood at ₹94.76 and ₹88.51 per litre respectively.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on petrol in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the daily revision in prices is due to factors including international crude prices and exchange rate as India imports more than 80 per cent crude oil it processes and pays in dollars.

On May 29, Maharashtra joined the list of states where petrol price breached the ₹100-mark. Other states are Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. It is among the costliest in the country and almost twice the price in New York, United States.

Since May 4, the prices for petrol and diesel have been increased 18 times.

On Friday, crude oil prices dropped as concerns about the patchy roll-out of anti-coronavirus vaccinations around the globe tempered market optimism.

Brent crude was down 29 cents, or 0.4 per cent, at $71.02 a barrel by 0057 GMT, after falling 4 cents on Thursday following a gain to the highest since May 2019. The contract is on track for a gain of nearly 2 per cent this week.

