Bharat Bandh on Friday: Will banks remain closed on Feb 16?

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political), in coordination with the Central Trade Unions, has called for a nationwide 'Grameen Bandh'. Farmers gather during a protest march to India's capital New Delhi to demand minimum crop prices, near the Haryana-Punjab state border at Shambhu in Patiala district on February 15, 2024.(AFP)

Pawan Khatana, a local leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), said that during the “Bharat Bandh”, farmers are urged to abstain from work for a day to emphasise their demands to the government. The farmers' leader said that the protestors will remain in their respective areas and will not march towards Delhi.

Bharat Bandh on February 16: Will banks be affected?

There is no such notice from the Reserve Bank of India that mandates the closure of banks. However, the strike may disrupt normal banking services, especially in rural areas.

As per media reports, both private and government offices, as well as village shops, may observe closures on Friday during the Bharat Bandh. Additionally, transportation services, agricultural activities, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) rural works, and rural industrial and service sector institutions are expected to remain affected.

However, essential services such as ambulance operations, medical shops, schools, and events like weddings will continue uninterrupted during the Bharat Bandh on Friday.

What are the demands of protesting farmers?

1. Guaranteed Minimum Support Price (MSP): Enact a law to guarantee MSP for all crops, in line with the Swaminathan Commission report.

2. Debt Waiver: Demand a complete waiver of farmers' debts.

3. Pension Scheme: Implement a pension scheme for both farmers and farm labourers.

4. Rejection of Electricity Amendment Bill 2020: Urge to scrap the Electricity Amendment Bill 2020.

5. Reintroduction of Land Acquisition Act 2013: Bring back the Land Acquisition Act of 2013, ensuring farmer consent and compensation at 4 times the collector rate.

6. Justice for Lakhimpur Kheri Killings: Demand punishment for those involved in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

7. Employment and Wage under MGNREGA: Appeal for 200 days of employment per year and a daily wage of ₹700 under MGNREGA, linked with farming.

8. Compensation for Deceased Farmers: Seek compensation for the families of farmers who died during the protests in 2021, along with providing a job for any family member.