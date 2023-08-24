News / Business / Vishnu Prakash IPO available for subscription from today. Check details

Vishnu Prakash IPO available for subscription from today. Check details

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Aug 24, 2023 12:52 PM IST

The ₹308.88 crore public offer is open for subscription till August 28.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Limited (VPRPL) opened on Thursday, and will be available for subscription till August 28.

Representational Image
Representational Image

VPRPL is a Jodhpur-based infrastructure firm that was established in 1986. According to its website, it is one of India's ‘fastest-growing infrastructure development companies.’

Here is all you need to know about the Vishnu Prakash IPO:

Subscription: As per HT's sister publication Mint, by 10:48am on day 1 of bidding, the book build issue had been subscribed 0.48 times, and its retail portion, 0.71 times. The NII (non-institutional investor) portion, on the other hand, had been subscribed 0.58 times in this time.

Important Dates: The IPO opens and closes on August 24 and 28, respectively. The tentative date for the allocation of shares is August 31, while these are likely to be listed at the stock exchanges on September 5.

Issue size and share price: Vishnu Prakash aims to raise 309 crore ( 308.88 crore) from this offer. The price band, meanwhile, has been fixed at 94 to 99 per equity share.

Lot size and investment limit: The bidding will be done in lots, with each lot comprising of 150 of the infrastructure development firm's shares. To apply for the IPO, a retail investor will, therefore, require at least 14,850 ( 99*150).

Registrar: Link Intime India has been appointed as the public issue's official registrar.

To apply or not? Yes, according to both Reliance Securities and Sushil Finance. They share their views with Mint here.

(Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made in the Mint report are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Hindustan Times. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out