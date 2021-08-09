Yes Bank has revised FD rates. Check details here

Yes Bank has revised the interest rate on its term deposits from August this year. Yes Bank is now offering an interest rate of 3.25 per cent on deposits maturing in seven to 17 days, 3.5 per cent on 15 to 45 days, and 4 per cent on 46 to 90 days FDs. Yes Bank is now giving 4.5 per cent on term deposits maturing in 3 months to less than 6 months and to 5 per cent on those maturing in 6 months to less than 9 months. The interest rate of 5.25 per cent is applicable for FDs with a maturity period of 9 months to less than 1 year.

According to the bank, term deposits maturing in 1 year to less than 2 years will fetch a 6 per cent interest rate, those maturing in 2 years to less than 3 years will give 6.25 per cent and deposits maturing in 3 years to 10 years will give 6.5 per cent.

Yes Bank revised the interest rate on its term deposits on June 3 last year. Yes Bank offers multiple fixed deposit schemes to both regular and senior citizens. It provides fixed deposit schemes for a tenure starting from a period of 7 days to 10 years.

Here are the latest Yes Bank FD rates (below ₹2 crore):

7 to 14 days 3.25 per cent

15 to 45 days 3.5 per cent

46 to 90 days 4 per cent

3 months to < 6 months 4.5 per cent

6 months to < 9 months 5 per cent

9 months to < 1 Year 5.25 per cent

1 year < 18 months 5.75 per cent

18 months to < 3 years 6 per cent

3 Years to < 5 years 6.25 per cent

5 Years to <= 10 years 6.5 per cent

Here are the latest Yes Bank FD rates (below ₹2 crore) for senior citizens:

Yes Bank will continue to give senior citizens 50 basis points higher interest rates than the general public. The bank offers interest rates from 3.75 per cent to 7.25 per cent on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON