Among 7 UTs, Chandigarh ranks second in TB case detection

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 01:05 IST

As per the revised National Tuberculosis Control Program (RNTCP), a state-run tuberculosis (TB) control initiative of the central government, among the union territories of India, Chandigarh has ranked second in the number of TB cases notified.

The data presented in the Lok Sabha has revealed that in the three quarters of this year, as many as 5,539 cases were notified by the Chandigarh health administration, which is the second highest, after national capital New Delhi.

The number of cases had seen a marginal dip last year from 5,930 in 2017 to 5,696 in 2018. Till September, 5,539 cases have been notified.

The number of deaths, on the other hand, has seen a decrease from 109 in 2017 to 85 cases this year.

According to the director health services, Dr G Dewan, the number of cases notified from the city includes cases from neighbouring states like Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and even from relatively far-off states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

“The cases notified from the city also include those from the neighbouring states and we are hopeful that cases will come down in the future,” Dr Dewan said.

The number of cases saw a marginal dip last year from 5,930 in 2017 to 5,696 in 2018. ( HT PHOTO )

Regarding the number of deaths caused due to TB, Dr Dewan said in some TB cases, death in a TB patient may occur due to other associated diseases. However, it is counted as TB death because the national data gathering portal does not give freedom to mention the cause of death, which in some cases is not due to TB.

Chandigarh health department, however, said that the administration is committed to the central government’s resolve to end TB by 2025, five years ahead of the sustainable development goal targets. This includes a target of 90% reduction in TB deaths by 2025, as compared to 2015.

The health administration is implementing a National Strategic Plan (2017-25) by strengthening the existing interventions, and focusing on key initiatives, which include early diagnosis of TB patients, prompt treatment with quality-assured drugs and treatment regimens along with suitable patient support system to promote adherence.