Construction work, mobile repairs, e-commerce delivery allowed in HP from April 20

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 16:57 IST

Activities such as construction by local labourers and distribution of select items by e-commerce companies, permitted under revised home ministry (MHA) guidelines, will be implemented in Himachal Pradesh from April 20.

These will be subject to certain conditions by state and district authorities.

An order to this effect was issued by the revenue department and undersigned by chief secretary-cum-chairman of the state executive committee (SEC) Anil Khachi, under section 24 (e) of Disaster Management Act .

The order states that additional activities permitted by the MHA will be implemented in a phased manner after arrangements are made for strict implementation of lockdown guidelines, which will be implemented by executive magistrates appointed by district magistrates (DMs).

Construction of medical and health facilities will be carried out only by locally available labour with no travel history. Timings of shops distributing ration, hygiene items, fruit and vegetables, meat, poultry, fish and other items as well as the public distribution system, will be notified by the district magistrate (DM) concerned.

Delivery of essential items like medicines will be allowed by e-commerce companies.

Information technology repairs (for mobile phones too) will be allowed twice a week during hours fixed by the DM concerned.

All kind of construction works for roads, irrigation projects, industrial projects, including micro, small and medium enterprises and others in industrial estates will also be carried out by locally available labour with no travel history.

Movement of private vehicles mentioned in MHA guidelines will only be allowed with curfew passes and permits.

Besides, a maximum of three personnel, excluding the driver, travelling to place of work and back in the exempted category, will be allowed in government or government hired four wheeler vehicles.

An order on attendance in government offices will be issued by the personnel department separately.