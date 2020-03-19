Failing to provide possession of plot to Patiala residents costs housing company dear

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 21:55 IST

The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed a housing company to pay Rs 50,000 compensation for causing mental agony to Patiala residents and refund over Rs 38 lakh for failing to give possession of a plot.

Gagandeep Kaur and her father Mohinder Singh from Patiala, Punjab, had filed a complaint against Ansal Properties and Infrastructure Ltd, Chandigarh and Mohali, and its managing director.

They sought refund of over Rs 38.41 lakh which was paid by them for buying a flat in one of the projects at Victoria Golf Links-II, Sector 116, Mohali, launched by the firm.

They stated they signed an agreement on April 9, 2012, but the company failed to deliver possession of the unit by April 8, 2015, that is within a period of 36 months as promised in the agreement.

They pleaded that over eight years had lapsed, neither they had been given possession of the original unit nor relocated unit was offered for construction and development activities.

The company mentioned that the construction of the unit is almost complete and that they had applied for completion certificate; and that possession of the relocated unit will be delivered after receipt of the said certificate.

The commission observed that the complainants cannot be made to wait for an indefinite period on the bald pleas taken by opposite parties.

It has directed the company and its MD to jointly and severally refund the entire amount, actually paid by the complainants from their own sources at the time of booking and thereafter towards part price of the unit along with an interest at 12% per anum, from the respective dates of deposits.