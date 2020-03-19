e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Chandigarh / Failing to provide possession of plot to Patiala residents costs housing company dear

Failing to provide possession of plot to Patiala residents costs housing company dear

They pleaded that over eight years had lapsed, neither they had been given possession of the original unit nor relocated unit was offered for construction and development activities

chandigarh Updated: Mar 19, 2020 21:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed a housing company to pay Rs 50,000 compensation for causing mental agony to Patiala residents and refund over Rs 38 lakh for failing to give possession of a plot.

Gagandeep Kaur and her father Mohinder Singh from Patiala, Punjab, had filed a complaint against Ansal Properties and Infrastructure Ltd, Chandigarh and Mohali, and its managing director.

They sought refund of over Rs 38.41 lakh which was paid by them for buying a flat in one of the projects at Victoria Golf Links-II, Sector 116, Mohali, launched by the firm.

They stated they signed an agreement on April 9, 2012, but the company failed to deliver possession of the unit by April 8, 2015, that is within a period of 36 months as promised in the agreement.

They pleaded that over eight years had lapsed, neither they had been given possession of the original unit nor relocated unit was offered for construction and development activities.

The company mentioned that the construction of the unit is almost complete and that they had applied for completion certificate; and that possession of the relocated unit will be delivered after receipt of the said certificate.

The commission observed that the complainants cannot be made to wait for an indefinite period on the bald pleas taken by opposite parties.

It has directed the company and its MD to jointly and severally refund the entire amount, actually paid by the complainants from their own sources at the time of booking and thereafter towards part price of the unit along with an interest at 12% per anum, from the respective dates of deposits.

tags
top news
3 death-row convicts rush to court to stop 5.30 am execution, hearing soon
3 death-row convicts rush to court to stop 5.30 am execution, hearing soon
LIVE: US approves anti-malarial drug for use against covid-19, says Trump
LIVE: US approves anti-malarial drug for use against covid-19, says Trump
Janta curfew this Sunday, don’t step out, PM Modi urges people in address on coronavirus
Janta curfew this Sunday, don’t step out, PM Modi urges people in address on coronavirus
Coronavirus claims 4th life in India, Punjab records its first death
Coronavirus claims 4th life in India, Punjab records its first death
As Tihar preps for 5.30 am execution, 4 death row convicts in silent mode
As Tihar preps for 5.30 am execution, 4 death row convicts in silent mode
‘What will PM announce?’ Chidambaram has a suggestion
‘What will PM announce?’ Chidambaram has a suggestion
‘Go to a library and find about me’: Miandad’s amusing Viv Richards story
‘Go to a library and find about me’: Miandad’s amusing Viv Richards story
PM Modi lauds this Delhi doctor’s message on fighting coronavirus
PM Modi lauds this Delhi doctor’s message on fighting coronavirus
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreak LivePM Modi on Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus infectionsCovid-19Bihar D.El.EdCoronavirus outbreakCoronavirus CasesAB de VilliersParas ChhabraPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

chandigarh news