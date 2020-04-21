Panjab University gears up for testing Covid-19 samples

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 20:31 IST

Panjab University (PU) is upgrading its laboratories and training its manpower to gear up for testing Covid-19 samples.

Earlier, PU along with the Institute of Microbial Technology (IMTECH), Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER), Institute of Nanoscience and Technology (INST) and PU had been identified as potential testing sites department of biotechnology, government of India.

Faculty of science dean Prince Sharma said, “We are in process of preparing a biosafety level 2 lab with equipment.”

“However, we will take samples in inactivated form so that their no risk of getting the infection,” he said.

PU has nine reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) machines in different departments and a database of all these have been prepared.

The varsity has a pool of around 40 research scholars who are ready to volunteer to carry out RT-PCR tests. Out of these, a group of 10 has been identified as trained manpower.

Whenever the need arises, these research scholars will be given a short training and they will be ready for testing. “They may be provided hostel facility for accommodation or curfew passes,” said Sharma.

IMTECH will serve as the hub for collection of samples and processing them for inactivation or ribonucleic acid (RNA) isolation and then will distribute these, along with kits, to the spokes centres, including IISER, INST and PU for testing.