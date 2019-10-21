Prize distribution programme at GNIPS, Ludhiana.

chandigarh

Guru Nanak International Public School (GNIPS), Model Town, on Saturday, organised an annual prize distribution programme to felicitate the merit holders of Classes 3-12 for the 2018-2019 session.

Principal commissioner of income tax, Patiala and Ludhiana, Parneet Singh Sachdev, was the chief guest on the occasion. Students recited shabad which was followed by a welcome address by principal Gurmant Kaur Gill. As many as 205 toppers were felicitated with mementoes for excelling in academics and co-curricular activities.

The school students also gave dance performances and spread the message of love, peace and harmony through a mime on the issue of terrorism.

They also presented a Vandana dance which showcased the divine beauty of different aspects of Lord Shiva.

Students performed the Punjabi folk dance, Luddi, and enthralled everyone with their performance.

The outstanding achievers of Class 12 included Sumeet Singh (commerce) with 97.4% marks, Gunsagar Singh (non-medical) with 96.2% marks, Ramandeep Kaur (medical) with 93.8% marks and Jasleen Kaur (humanities) with 94% marks.

The toppers of CBSE Class 10 included Simarpreet Kaur, Tanveer Kaur, Sandeep Kaur, Khushmeet Kaur, Khushi and Gursheen Kaur. In addition, the students who had scored above 90% marks in CBSE class 10 and 12 board exams received certificates and mementoes for their excellent performance.

The students who got accolades at the Sahodaya, district and state level competitions were also honoured. Jasleen Kaur and Arshdeep Kaur were declared the best artists.

Anureet Kaur, Livgunjit Kaur, Taranveer Singh , Abhinoor Kaur and Gurnoor Kaur were declared the best dancers.

Tanveer Kaur was declared the best orator in English, Navneet Kaur in Punjabi and Khushi in Hindi. Inderpal Singh and Arshdeep Kaur were declared the best all rounder students.

Gold House was declared the best house.

As many as 27 teachers were also conferred with awards for their exemplary services. General secretary S Gurvinder Singh Sarna proposed a vote of thanks and the event concluded with the national anthem.

