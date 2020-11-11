e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab Engineering College starts centenary lecture series

Punjab Engineering College starts centenary lecture series

The institute started its centenary celebrations on November 9

chandigarh Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 00:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
(HT FILE)
         

Punjab Engineering College (PEC) on Wednesday, started its centenary lecture series. The first lecture was delivered by professor Raj Reddy from Carnegie Mellon University, USA.

The institute started its centenary celebrations on November 9. Professor Raj Reddy delivered a lecture on ‘Future of education: National Education Policy 2020, post covid consequences and options’. During the lecture, he highlighted facts and challenges related to the NEP, 2020. He said, “This significant change in the policy is a much-needed upgrade to support self-paced learning and a flexible curriculum to facilitate the growth of soft skills.”

Dr Divya Bansal, dean alumni, corporate and international relations at PEC, introduced the centenary lecture series. She said that the institute had invited famous personalities to share their inspiring stories from across various fields in the centenary lecture series.

top news
Nitish Kumar gets PM Modi’s stamp of approval, set for fourth term
Nitish Kumar gets PM Modi’s stamp of approval, set for fourth term
Cases in Delhi continue alarming rise: 8,593 new infections reported
Cases in Delhi continue alarming rise: 8,593 new infections reported
WHO chief Tedros thanks PM Modi for Covid-19 vaccine initiative
WHO chief Tedros thanks PM Modi for Covid-19 vaccine initiative
Coronavirus: Sputnik V vaccine is 92% effective, says Russia
Coronavirus: Sputnik V vaccine is 92% effective, says Russia
India planning around $20 billion of new stimulus to boost economy: Report
India planning around $20 billion of new stimulus to boost economy: Report
Imran Khan tweaks his assets list to exit Pak’s billionaire lawmakers’ club
Imran Khan tweaks his assets list to exit Pak’s billionaire lawmakers’ club
Top commander of banned ULFA (I) Dhristi Rajkhowa surrenders
Top commander of banned ULFA (I) Dhristi Rajkhowa surrenders
Covid update: Sputnik-V 92% effective; Pfizer challenge; Delhi HC on surge
Covid update: Sputnik-V 92% effective; Pfizer challenge; Delhi HC on surge
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBihar election resultsArnab GoswamiUttar Pradesh Bypoll Results 2020Covid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityDhanteras 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In