e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 29, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Sacked physical training instructors protest in Karnal

Sacked physical training instructors protest in Karnal

The state government has relieved 1,983 such instructors appointed in 2010 by the then Congress government following the Supreme Court’s verdict upholding the decision of the Punjab and Haryana High Court which had quashed their appointment

chandigarh Updated: May 30, 2020 01:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
Hindustantimes
         

Hundreds of sacked government school physical training instructors on Friday took out a protest march here, accusing the government of adopting a double standard by issuing relieving orders on Thursday evening.

It is pertinent to mention here that the state government has relieved 1,983 such instructors appointed in 2010 by the then Congress government following the Supreme Court’s verdict upholding the decision of the Punjab and Haryana High Court which had quashed their appointment.

Protesting under the banner of Haryana Vidaylya Adhyapak Sangh and wearing black ribbons, the protesting instructors also violated the lockdown guidelines. Addressing the gathering, Anil Saini, district president of the union, demanded from the government immediate withdrawal of the relieving orders and their reinstatement.

He claimed that the government did not support their case strongly in the court, which led to the termination of services of 1,983 teachers. They later ended their protest by handing over a memorandum addressed to the Haryana government to the district elementary education officer.

top news
Trump announces termination of ties with WHO over coronavirus pandemic
Trump announces termination of ties with WHO over coronavirus pandemic
Twin earthquakes in Haryana in one hour, tremors felt in Delhi
Twin earthquakes in Haryana in one hour, tremors felt in Delhi
Italy backs India’s WHO reform call, seeks probe into origin of pandemic
Italy backs India’s WHO reform call, seeks probe into origin of pandemic
WHO, 37 nations launch alliance to share tools to tackle Covid-19 pandemic
WHO, 37 nations launch alliance to share tools to tackle Covid-19 pandemic
Sonu Sood airlifts 169 Odisha girls from Kerala to their home
Sonu Sood airlifts 169 Odisha girls from Kerala to their home
‘Remember, this is pre-lockdown’: Chidambaram warns on 11-yr low GDP slump
‘Remember, this is pre-lockdown’: Chidambaram warns on 11-yr low GDP slump
Hits and misses as Jagan Reddy completes one year as Andhra chief minister
Hits and misses as Jagan Reddy completes one year as Andhra chief minister
Covid updates: Covid fatalities surge; Corona express jibe; Trump on China
Covid updates: Covid fatalities surge; Corona express jibe; Trump on China
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In