SBI Chandigarh circle gets new general manager

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 00:05 IST

Chander Shekhar Sharma has joined the State Bank of India, local head office (Chandigarh circle) as the general manager, financial inclusion and micro market.

Sharma, 52, had started his career with the SBI as a probationary officer in 1994. In his career of 26 years with the organisation, he has handled important assignments in various fields such as retail banking, credit management, international banking etc.

Sharma has come to Chandigarh on promotion from Jaipur Circle. He will be heading the FI&MM vertical of the Bank in the financial inclusion and micro market sector for the states of Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.