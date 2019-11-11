10 booked for assaulting man and snatching his valuables

cities

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 18:53 IST

Gurugram: A 23-year-old man was assaulted by a group of men, two of them his distant relatives, with an iron rod and a hockey stick on Sohna Road after an argument over a petty issue at a wedding function in Faridabad. The attackers also snatched his wallet containing ₹9,000 in cash and other valuables, the police said on Monday.

According to the police, the incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday when the victim, Akash Tongar, was returning home in Faridabad from Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. The police on Monday booked 10 people in the case.

In his police complaint, Tongar said that on Friday he had gone to Lahdola village in Faridabad to attend a relative’s wedding where he had an argument with two of the suspects who are his distant relatives. “They abused me and misbehaved with me. Later, we went to Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, to attend other events of the wedding ceremony,” Tongar said in the first information report (FIR).

According to the FIR, the suspects stopped Tongar near a park on Sohna Road while he was returning home from the wedding function on Saturday, and one of them aimed a gun at him. “They beat me and took away my chain, watch, ₹9,000 cash and my wallet,” Tongar said in the complaint.

The victim also alleged that the suspects hit him with an iron rod on his head and then with a hockey stick on his legs. “I was profusely bleeding and fainted at the spot. After gaining consciousness, I called my uncle who took me to a hospital,” Tongar said in the FIR.

Tongar said, “I have sustained injuries to my head, nose, back and right hand. The argument took place over a petty issue. I don’t know why did they do such a thing with me.”

The police said they have registered a case against the suspects. Krishan Kumar, sub-inspector, Sohna City police station, said, “The suspects are yet to be arrested. Police are investigating the case.”

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), 379B (snatching), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act at Sohna City police station on Monday.