2 mobiles recovered from Nabha Maximum Security Jail, probe on

cities

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 23:15 IST

Two mobile phones were recovered from inmates of the Nabha Maximum Security Jail on Sunday.

The phones were found in the possession of an undertrial Magwinder Singh of Sultanwind village and convicted prisoner Lakhvir Singh of Salana Jiwan Singh Wala village. Magwinder was lodged in Barrack 2 and Lakhvir in Barrack 3, said assistant jail superintendent, Darshan Singh, in his complaint.

The inmates had Xiaomi smartphones and Jio SIM cards. A probe has been initiated.

A case under sections of the Prisons Act at Kotwali Nabha Police Station.