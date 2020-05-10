24 test negative for Covid-19, discharged from Nicmar

cities

Updated: May 10, 2020 20:47 IST

At least 24 patients quarantined at the National Institute of Construction Management and Research (Nicmar) left the facility after 17 days. The patients were admitted to the quarantine facility in Balewadi from various parts of the city.

Sameena Sheikh, a resident of Parvati, had tears in her eyes as she made her way outside the hostel building which was her home for 17 days. She had tested positive for Covid-19 after being a close contact of one of her neighbours. “The doctors really took care of us and we were constantly looked after,” she said, thanking the team of doctors led by Dr Jayant Kamble.

In the group that left the facility on Sunday, four were children under 10 years, 15 were in the age group of 30 to 50 and five were above 55 years.

The mayor of Pune Murlidhar Mohol, accompanied by Pune Municipal Corporation additional commissioner Rubal Agarwal; Dr Mangesh Korgaonkar, director general, Nicmar and manager C Joseph, lauded the doctors and the patients who were on their way home.

Mohol spent time with the patients and also advised them to take care of their health and eat healthy.

Nisha Waghmare lives on Tadiwala road and called her relatives immediately after leaving the facility.

“My mother tested positive, hence, I was here with her. We were tested at Naidu hospital. But now I am worried about going back as we have healed ourselves, but I am not sure about others in the vasti,” Waghmare said.

Each of the 24 patients that left the quarantine centre had nothing but appreciation towards the doctors and nurses that took care of them.

“I thought I would not survive but the doctors here gave us the best of care, fed us good food and told us to constantly wash hands and wear a mask. I tested positive because I was not wearing a mask and my neighbours had tested positive,” said 60-year old Leela Salunkhe who is a resident of Parvati. She was in Nicmar with her daughter.