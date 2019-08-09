40-year-old man beaten to death with a stick in Gurugram

gurugram

A 40-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death with a stick after he tried to enter a house in Tigra village in Sector 57 on Thursday. The police said that the man was in an inebriated state at the time of the incident.

According to the police, the victim is yet to be identified and officials are still searching for his family members.

The incident took place on Thursday around 3pm when the victim allegedly tried to enter a house in the village for reasons unknown, the police said.

Giriraj, assistant sub-inspector, Sector 56 police station said, “When the tenant of the house saw the man trying to enter, he picked up a stick and started beating him. The owner of the house, whose office is adjacent to the spot, intervened and recused the man.”

The police said that the victim allegedly ran away from the spot but collapsed a few metres away. He was rushed to a hospital in Sector 10 by the bystanders and later referred to the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi. The police said that the victim succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment on Friday night.

“The accused man is yet to be arrested. The police are investigating the case,” Giriraj added.

A case was registered against the accused man under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 56 police station on Friday.

