47, 318 patients benefit from blood donation at Sassoon hospital

47, 318 patients benefit from blood donation at Sassoon hospitalcities Updated: Jan 03, 2020 20:26 IST
PUNE Sassoon General Hospital has seen an increase in blood donations last year with various non-governmental organisations (NGO) holding blood donation camps. In the year 2019, the hospital saw 21, 347 blood units being donated with each unit consisting of 350ml of blood.
These donations helped as many as 47, 318 patients who required blood according to a press release issued by the hospital on Friday.
Dr Ajay Chandanwale, dean of BJ Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital, said, “As part of the society, donating blood is a little way of thanking the world and returning the favour. We must come out in large numbers to donate blood and increase awareness about the same.”
The hospital sees at least eight lakh patients in the outdoor patients’ department (OPD) and 80, 000 in the indoor patients’ department (IPD). The donated blood is further separated into two components, blood cells and plasma which is transfused into patients of thalassemia, anaemia and accident victims. Patients are given blood free of cost at the hospital.
These 47, 318 blood units came from different NGO’s including Sant Nirankari Charitable Trust (5,056), Robinhood army (1,126), COEP- Pune (705), VIT College (583), Balaji University (457), Bharat Forge (407) and many other such organisations and individuals.
BOX
Increasing blood bank through the years at Sassoon hospital:
Year: units of blood
2013: 11, 296
2014: 12, 583
2015: 13,000
2016: 14,999
2017: 14,502
2018: 19,337
2019: 21,347