47, 318 patients benefit from blood donation at Sassoon hospital

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 20:26 IST

PUNE Sassoon General Hospital has seen an increase in blood donations last year with various non-governmental organisations (NGO) holding blood donation camps. In the year 2019, the hospital saw 21, 347 blood units being donated with each unit consisting of 350ml of blood.

These donations helped as many as 47, 318 patients who required blood according to a press release issued by the hospital on Friday.

Dr Ajay Chandanwale, dean of BJ Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital, said, “As part of the society, donating blood is a little way of thanking the world and returning the favour. We must come out in large numbers to donate blood and increase awareness about the same.”

The hospital sees at least eight lakh patients in the outdoor patients’ department (OPD) and 80, 000 in the indoor patients’ department (IPD). The donated blood is further separated into two components, blood cells and plasma which is transfused into patients of thalassemia, anaemia and accident victims. Patients are given blood free of cost at the hospital.

These 47, 318 blood units came from different NGO’s including Sant Nirankari Charitable Trust (5,056), Robinhood army (1,126), COEP- Pune (705), VIT College (583), Balaji University (457), Bharat Forge (407) and many other such organisations and individuals.

BOX

Increasing blood bank through the years at Sassoon hospital:

Year: units of blood

2013: 11, 296

2014: 12, 583

2015: 13,000

2016: 14,999

2017: 14,502

2018: 19,337

2019: 21,347