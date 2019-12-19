76-year-old woman knocked down by rashly driven car

cities

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 22:40 IST

An elderly woman was left severely injured after a rashly driven car knocked her down in Rajguru Nagar on Wednesday evening.

The woman, 76-year-old Kamla Saini of Lal Bagh in Thareeke, is a professor retired from the College of Nursing, Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH).

The horrific incident has been captured in a CCTV camera installed at a house near the accident spot. The footage clearly shows the victim walking down the street and a rashly driven white Maruti Suzuki Brezza hitting her from behind, throwing her several metres away. The car can be seen coming to a scratching halt after ramming into a wall of a house.

The impact left the car badly damaged. After the collision, three youths came out of the car and tried to flee from the spot. However, on seeing residents gathering at the spot, they went on to check the injured woman.

Residents alerted the police and rushed the victim to CMCH. Kamla, who is now out of danger, has sustained fractures in her shoulder and ribcage besides other injuries.

She said the accident occurred around 5pm when she was out for a walk. Kamla is still undergoing treatment at the hospital. Sarabha Nagar SHO sub-inspector Madhu Bala said,“The man behind the wheel had lost control over the vehicle and also rammed into other vehicles parked in the colony before hitting the woman. However, the victim hasn’t lodged any complaint so far.”

“The Brezza has been seized by the police,” the SHO said.