After a day of water woes in Mumbai suburbs, supply may resume today

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 00:19 IST

After a more than 60-hour-operation, BMC officials detected the leakage in the Veravali reservoir water pipeline, near Mahakali caves, and restored it around 9.30pm on Saturday. BMC will release water through the pipe to fill the reservoir, post which regular water supply is likely to start from Sunday.

Residents of suburbs between Bandra and Jogeshwari faced a water cut on Saturday as BMC was fixing the pipeline, which was damaged during Metro work. According to civic officials, a 46-foot trench had to be dug. After partially dewatering the trench, the maintenance team went inside the pipe to detect the leakage. Ajay Rathod, chief of the hydraulics department, said, “It is a difficult task to find out where the leakage is. We will repair it as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, private tankers had been mobilised to supply water to the affected areas. MMRDA chief R A Rajeev said, “All possible efforts are being made to fix and restore the supply from the damaged pipeline and further course of repair will be done as per BMC’s instructions,” he said.